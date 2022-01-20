Commercial Events Administrator, Bauer Media Audio UK

Bauer Media Audio UK is proud of its 100+ commercial events which are produced annually, incorporating arena scale multiple artist gigs, festivals and club nights, travel experiences and international events – for brands from KISS and KISSTORY to Magic and Absolute Radio, Planet Rock, Hits and Greatest Hits Radio and more.

We have huge ambition to build on this success and create a new and bigger commercial events business that also goes beyond our own brands, developing new event ideas, tours and experiences across various platforms – from stage to field, and from screen to immersive experience. In order to accelerate our plans we have created this role to help develop a bigger business strategy and to build on our achievements to date.

ROLE RESPONSIBILITY

To support the Commercial Events Department which has the objective of driving commercial revenue via delivery of the Bauer Audio UK live event strategy throughout the UK and beyond. Our UK brands include KISS FM UK, Magic Radio, HITS Radio and Absolute Radio. Externally, working with various external management, venues, production partners etc

You will provide quality administrative support for the team which will include diary and meeting management; creating and/or maintaining a watertight system for filing of important documents such as legal and financial documents, contractual agreements etc; holding/updating the calendar of events; creating and updating ticketing information and tracking; creating presentations and follow up client show reports – in conjunction with the senior heads of the team

You will be super proficient in Microsoft products including Word, Excel and Powerpoint, in order to create or update budget information, presentations etc

You may be asked to minute meetings and create follow up tasks and actions, monitoring their delivery

The admin duties will evolve and change over time and you will be happy to help develop the team and processes over time. You will be encouraged to not just implement systems but to help shape ideas and ways to be as efficient and effective a team as possible.

There will be some out of hours working hours in line with the events programme, and there will be opportunities to work or attend some of the events the team deliver

You will a be lynch pin information source that the team will depend on!

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE

Ideally you will have some experience of working in an events environment, whether venue, promoter, production company or similar

You will have experience in administrative support, including diary and meeting management; creating and/or maintaining a watertight system for filing of important legal and financial documents, contractual agreements etc;

Excellent creative, written and verbal communication skills

Highly organised with excellent attention to detail

Experience in creating presentations and be super proficient in Microsoft products including Word, Excel and Powerpoint, in order to create or update budget information, presentations etc

A real passion for the brands and what we do

Outstanding project management skills with the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment

Can-do attitude and a team player

Closing date: 6th Feb 2022