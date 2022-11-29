Commercial Events Coordinator

Bauer Media Audio UK is proud of its 100+ commercial events which are produced annually, incorporating arena scale multiple artist gigs, festivals and club nights, travel experiences and international events – for brands from KISS and KISSTORY to Magic and Absolute Radio, Planet Rock, Hits and Greatest Hits Radio and more.

We have huge ambition to build on this success and create a new and bigger commercial events business that also goes beyond our own brands, developing new event ideas, tours and experiences across various platforms – from stage to field, and from screen to immersive experience. In order to accelerate our plans we have created this role to help develop a bigger business strategy and to build on our achievements to date.

ROLE RESPONSIBILITY

· You will provide quality administrative support for the team which will include overseeing and monitoring holding/updating the calendar of events; creating and updating ticketing information and tracking; creating presentations and follow up client show reports – in conjunction with the senior heads of the team

· Prepare the post-event internal follow-up with the brands to include evaluation and analysis

· Diary and meeting management; you may be asked to minute meetings and create follow up tasks and actions, monitoring their delivery

· Creating and/or maintaining a watertight system for filing of important documents such as legal and financial documents, contractual agreements etc.

· You will be super proficient in Microsoft products including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, to create or update budget information, presentations etc

· The admin duties will evolve and change overtime and you will be happy to help develop the processes where necessary. You will be encouraged to not just implement systems but to help shape ideas and ways to be as efficient and effective a team as possible

· There will be some out of hours work in line with the events programme, and there will be opportunities to work or attend some of the events the team deliver

· You will a be lynch pin information source that the team will depend on!

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE

· You will have experience of working in an events environment, whether venue, promoter, production company or similar

· You will have experience in administrative support at team and management level.

· Excellent creative, written and verbal communication skills

· Experience in creating presentations using Microsoft PowerPoint, Word, Excel, and Photoshop

· Knowledge of the payment software system, Proactis, is desirable

· Exceptional attention to detail, analytical and strong time management skills

· A real passion for the Bauer brands and what we do

· Outstanding project management skills with the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment

· Can-do attitude and a team player

Closing date: 13th December 2022