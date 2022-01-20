Commercial Events Manager, Bauer Media Audio UK

Bauer Media Audio UK is proud of its 100+ commercial events which are produced annually, incorporating arena scale multiple artist gigs, festivals and club nights, travel experiences and international events – for brands from KISS and KISSTORY to Magic and Absolute Radio, Planet Rock, Hits and Greatest Hits Radio and more.

We have huge ambition to build on this success and create a new and bigger commercial events business that also goes beyond our own brands, developing new event ideas, tours and experiences across various platforms – from stage to field, and from screen to immersive experience. In order to accelerate our plans we have created this role to help develop a bigger business strategy and to build on our achievements to date.

ROLE RESPONSIBILITY

Building relationships with all existing promoter, marketing, ticketing and venue partners

Full management of the event co-ordination process from start to finish including:

Creation and management of ticketing manifest and allocations Working with all partners to implement event set up, announcement and on sale schedule Project management of the event alongside stakeholders and partners Post event reconciliation

Bridging – help manage both external partner and internal departmental relationships across event properties

Working with the wider teams to deliver contractual obligations in respect of sponsor clients and client agencies, whilst protecting the integrity of the brand and event

Post event management including de-brief, reporting, and budgets

New event / partner research and development

Support and help develop the wider Commercial Events Team long term strategy

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE

A history of working and managing all aspects of commercially ticketed public events

Confident management style when leading teams or projects and an inquisitive mind with good attention to detail, working towards a successful and safe event every time. You won’t be scared to ask questions, flag concerns and seek improvements and have a high work standard ethic

Highly organised, with excellent project management skills

Excellent people skills and ideally experience of customer care across internal stakeholders as well as and external consumers

A calm and measured outlook when dealing with busy situations and crisis management

The ability, when required, to manage multi discipline teams and meetings to achieve agreed objectives, often under time pressure

Proficient in Microsoft products including Word, Excel, Powerpoint

Comfortable with some out of hours and weekend working

You will be privy to confidential information so workplace discretion is essential

Closing date: 6th Feb 2022