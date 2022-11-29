Commercial Events Manager (Maternity Cover - Fixed Term Contract for 12 Months)



Bauer Media Audio UK is proud of its 100+ commercial events which are produced annually, incorporating arena scale multiple artist gigs, festivals and club nights, travel experiences and international events – for brands from KISS and KISSTORY to Magic and Absolute Radio, Planet Rock, Hits and Greatest Hits Radio and more.

We have huge ambition to build on this success and create a new and bigger commercial events business that also goes beyond our own brands, developing new event ideas, tours and experiences across various platforms – from stage to field, and from screen to immersive experience. In order to accelerate our plans, we have created this role to help develop a bigger business strategy and to build on our achievements to date.

ROLE RESPONSIBILITY

· Building relationships with all existing promoter, marketing, ticketing, and venue partners

· Full management of the event coordination process from start to finish including:

Creation and management of ticketing manifest and allocations

Working with all partners and internal and external stakeholders to implement event set up, announcement and on sale schedule

Project management of the event, developing cohesive event plans detailing a clear schedule to be shared with the wider events team

Post event reconciliation on all events liaising with the Event Director’s and the Head of Events on final P&L and submission of numbers to the Head of Finance

· Bridging – helping to manage both external partner and internal departmental relationships across event properties

· Working with the wider teams to deliver contractual obligations in respect of sponsor clients and client agencies, whilst protecting the integrity of the brand and event

· Post event management including de-brief, reporting, and budgets

· New event / partner research and development to provide the Events team with up-to-date knowledge on the current events market both in the UK and Overseas

· Support and help develop the wider Commercial Events Team long term strategy

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE:

· A history of working and managing all aspects of commercially ticketed public events

· Confident management style when leading teams or projects and an inquisitive mind with good attention to detail, working towards a successful and safe event every time. You won’t be scared to ask questions, flag any concerns, seek improvements if and where needed and have a high work standard ethic.

· Highly organised, with excellent project management skills, budget management skills and the ability to present and report to Director level and Senior Management

· Excellent people skills and ideally experience of customer care across internal stakeholders as well as and external consumers

· A calm and measured outlook when dealing with busy situations and crisis management

· The ability, when required, to manage multi discipline teams and meetings to achieve agreed objectives – often under time pressure

· Exceptional attention to detail, analytical and strong time management skills

· A real passion for Bauer brands and what we do

· Proficient in Microsoft products including Word, Excel, PowerPoint

· Proficient in financial software, a knowledge of Proactis is desirable

· Comfortable with some out of hours and weekend working

· You will be privy to confidential information, so workplace discretion is essential

· Team player with a positive attitude



Closing date: 13th December 2022