Commercial Manager, Songkick

Job Description:

At Warner Music Group we’re all about our people. Our global company is made up of knowledgeable, passionate, and creative individuals. Our commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion fosters a culture where you can truly belong, contribute, and grow. We believe in each individual’s value and encourage applications from people of any age, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religion, ethnicity, disability, veteran status, and any other characteristic or identity.

It is the mission of every member of the WMG team around the world to create a nurturing environment for artists, songwriters, and the people behind the music – at every stage of their career. We strive to set WMG apart by embracing innovation – an integral part of our company's DNA.

Consider a career at WMG and be a part of one of the most influential forces in culture today.

Job Title: Commercial Manager, Songkick

A little bit about our team:

More than 150 million music fans across the globe use Songkick to discover awesome concerts for their favorite artists and never ever miss out. With over 7 million event listings, we’re the biggest concert service on the planet. Across web, iPhone, Android, and through rich partnerships with Spotify, Pandora, Facebook and more, Songkick is the definitive and trusted home for live music online.

Why this could be your next big break:

We have an exciting mission at Songkick, in this role you'll help execute the company's Commercial strategy, reporting to the Senior Commercial Manager. Day-to-day, you’ll build partnerships spanning the music & technology sectors which help achieve our vision. This isn't just incremental; you'll develop creative, value-building and industry-changing opportunities, working closely with our diverse, talented, music-loving team.

A sense of shared ownership is key to our success, you'll help our team understand the what, the how and why, and find ways to spread your passion for our revenue goals. You’ll be working with the Product, Tech & Marketing team to bring Songkick B2B tools to the industry and help our wide range of partners extract maximum value from the platform.

We are a data driven team, and you'll bring the same mentality to our ticketing deals and marketing business: modelling opportunities, ensuring we have actionable reporting, and setting metrics for Songkick's and our partners' success.

Songkick is committed to supporting the return of the global Live Music Industry, it’s an incredible time to be part of it. Do you care about fans seeing awesome live shows? Would you enjoy helping shape the future of Live Music for Artists ? Come and talk to us, we've already started.

Here you’ll get to:

Work with the Commercial team to ensure that Songkick achieves its revenue objectives and delivers against business plans/ targets for ticketing and partner deals

Identify, structure and negotiate strategic deals that drive Songkick’s commercial growth and vision globally, managing a pipeline of prospective partnerships across the suite of Songkick tools

Managing relationships with multinational partners in the live sector, e.g. talent agents, promoters, ticketing companies

Cultivate an in-depth understanding of competitors, ticketing market trends and Songkick product development to continually evolve business planning and sales narrative

Forecast, measure, and report the results of commercial projects and deals

Drive successful experiences for our partners with an emphasis on strategic planning, commercial delivery and analytical decision making

Work closely with cross-functional teams driving towards deal objectives

About you:

Proven experience of business development and/or sales working with ticketing/ music technology companies

Successfully closed deals and managed complex partnerships, demonstrating an ability to think strategically about business issues

Demonstrable cross-border knowledge of the live music sector, you know the players internationally

Strong facility for negotiating contracts, interpreting legal documents, and working with lawyers to complete agreements

Proven experience of working in a dynamic, ever-changing, environment with a track record of results and a collaborative mindset

Exceptional influencing skills, you can communicate cross-functionally to influence outcomes

Strategic thinker with a problem solving mindset. You pay attention to detail and have the ability to see the end game of each business opportunity

A demonstrated track record of self motivated performance and perseverance – you take the initiative and stay motivated for the long term win

You’re willing to travel within the USA & Europe for work

It would be music to our ears if you also had:

A good understanding of the recorded music industry, especially on the distribution side (e.g. streaming services)

Proven experience working on brand partnerships and digital advertising

Time at a startup or fast-growing business, where change is constant and company culture is a genuine priority

About us:

With its broad and diverse roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry including Asylum, Atlantic, East West, Elektra, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Warner Records, Warner Classics and Warner Chappell Music, one of the world's leading music publishers with a catalogue of more than one million copyrights worldwide.

For more than four decades, WMG has been an industry-leading force in providing a world-class array of services designed to help artists and labels grow their careers and their businesses. Artist & Label Services is the umbrella for WEA (Warner-Elektra-Atlantic) – the pioneering WEA distribution and marketing network – and Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA) – the ground-breaking global distribution company for independent artists and labels.

Love this job and want to apply?

Click the “Apply” link at the top of the page, or apply directly with your LinkedIn. Applying with LinkedIn will import all of the information you put in your profile, but will still allow you to upload a resume and cover letter.

Don’t be discouraged if you don’t hear from us right away. We’re taking our time to review all resumes, and to find the best people for WMG.

Thanks for your interest in working for WMG. We love it here, and think you will, too.

WMG is committed to inclusion and diversity in all aspects of our business. We are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and will evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, religious creed, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, ancestry, marital status, medical condition as defined by state law (genetic characteristics or cancer), physical or mental disability, military service or veteran status, pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, genetic information or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local law.

WMG is committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to its employees and applicants for employment to ensure that individuals with disabilities enjoy equal access to all employment opportunities. If you are an applicant who needs an accommodation due to a disability in order to complete an employment application, to use or access www.wmg.com/careers or during any phase of the hiring process, please contact us at recruitment@wmg.com with the subject line: "Disability Accommodation Request". Emails unrelated to accommodation requests will not be addressed.