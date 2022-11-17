Summary

An exciting opportunity has arisen to join Dirty Hit as Commercial Manager. Dirty Hit are an independent record label based in West London, home to The 1975, Beabadoobee, Rina Sawayama and many more. You’ll be part of the end to end commercial process, working with artists, artist managers and wider industry contacts to devise products and create focussed campaigns. You will launch the campaigns and actively manage them throughout the product release cycle, giving the best possible purchase experience for fans worldwide; whilst ensuring commercial success.

What you’ll do

Manage the Dirty Hit eCommerce store, overseeing our artist campaigns and keeping the store well merchandised with regular product drops both in and out of release cycle.

Create and execute product strategies to work in tandem with artist marketing campaigns

Develop new ranges and forecast for new product releases, working with production teamto ensure stock is delivered to the warehouse on time.

Set up new products and promotions via our online sales platform ensuring that all music sales are chart compliant.

Maximise store revenue by planning promotions around the album release schedule and other traditional promotional calendar dates.

Liaise with eCommerce and marketing teams in other territories to ensure global campaigns are delivered effectively.

Work with our in-house Designers and 3rd party Front-end Developers to brief, approve and deliver new artist campaigns, product shots and marketing assets.

Propose suitable product types and create compelling offers based on innovation, competitor research and consumer behaviour.

Run campaign P&Ls to ensure retail pricing is set appropriately throughout the store & product lifecycle.

Oversee Dirty Hit UK physical retail plan

Product set up and campaigns with 3rd party retailers

What we are looking for

3yrs + managing eCommerce properties

Strong organisation, communication and project management.

The ability to manage multiple workstreams and stakeholders around the world.

A solid understanding of eCommerce and Digital Marketing techniques and best practices.

Strong Commercial acumen & communication skills.

Excel / Word/ PPT / Photoshop.

Working knowledge of Google Analytics or similar products.

Experienced in 3PL and stock management principles.

Ability to think and act quickly.

An active interest in Music and the wider industry.

In return, the Commercial Manager can expect a great working environment, a competitive salary and super benefits package including 28 days annual leave, plus bank holidays!

Dirty hit is passionate about encouraging the best possible and most talented people to join the team – regardless of their gender, ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation, religion or political beliefs.

If you like the sound of what you see we’d love to chat. Please submit your CV and a note as to why you think you’d be just who we need to see