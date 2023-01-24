Commercial Operations Manager

ICE is a purpose-driven organisation, founded by rightsholders, for rightsholders. We exist to support songwriters, enabling societies and publishers to accurately compensate them when their work is used internationally. We operate at the exciting intersection of technology, music, and data. Since our 2010 launch, we have paid more than €2.9 billion to rightsholders through deep expertise in Copyright, Processing and Licensing. Our collaboration with stakeholders across the industry delivers best practice, new processes & innovative solutions for better royalty flows. Strategic investment in technology enables us to process trillions of streams, to deliver the maximum revenue for rightsholders.

About the Role

In this role, you'll provide creative solutions for complex issues at the forefront of the industry, supporting the challenges of providing online data and royalties to songwriters and composers with efficiency and speed by becoming an expert in the area.

Key Responsibilities:

ICE Core analogy processes; including analysis of current process, devising, planning and scheduling, supporting customer account managers with related queries and working with the commercial team to support any new requirements

Compiling monthly reports required by the business

Collate customer feedback and manage internally to ensure alignment

Learning and understand the ICE processes with a view to bridging the complexities of ICE Core customer requirements and DSP agreements against operational processes

Preparing (and giving) presentations on your areas of expertise for both external and internal audiences

Commercial Operations related queries, including YouTube CMS and other Rights managements Systems

Providing support to the commercial team with regards to operational processes

Identify opportunities for improving existing processes and creating more efficient ways of working across the E2E process.

Support negotiations between the ICE Core commercial licensing team and Digital Service Providers by providing operational knowledge to ensure the operational viability of any new deals.

Establish yourself as an expert in the area to become a key point of contact within ‘Licensing’ for the rest of the business on the operational requirements for the Core licences

Requirements and Qualifications:

2 years experience of working in a related area e.g. music tech, CMO etc

Expert Microsoft Office 365 user

Able to evaluate the complex and drive simplification with a flexible way to solving problems.

Act corporately and work effectively across organisational boundaries and build effective liaisons that deliver high standards, collaborative working and integrated solutions.

The ability to absorb and analyse significant amounts of information and then tailor the means of delivery, the language and format for a wide mix of audiences.

Build positive relationships with partners and stakeholders, with strong networking skills and the ability to convince through personal credibility.

Able to work easily on own initiative but also in close conjunction with key individuals across different teams.

Intellectual flexibility, able to grasp complex issues and data patterns quickly.

Imagination, flair, tenacity, flexibility & innovation.

Anticipate trends in both internal and external environment and be able to identify a range of opportunities and strategies in response to these.

Strong attention to detail and the ability to think through processes end to end to spot and mitigate potential issues.

Analysis and planning skills with the ability to understand and interpret reports/ data sets and present them in stakeholder-friendly formats.

Experience of working in a high-pressure environment with tight deadlines, managing multiple work streams concurrently.

What we offer:

Diverse, international work environment

Home Office working opportunities

Flexible working times, Monday to Friday

Multiple mental health and physical health initiatives

Corporate pension scheme

Training, industry insider events and team socials

Intensive instruction, long term trainings and workshops within our teams

