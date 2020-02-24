Commercial Partnerships Manager - Music

Fantastic opportunity for a highly confident and organised Commercial Partnerships Manager to work in collaboration with music streaming partners at an established Music and Entertainment Company.

As a communicative problem solver, you will be responsible for liaising with the companies digital partners and developing on existing, strong relationships.

Based in the heart of London, we’re looking for a pro-active Commercial Partnerships Manager with commercial and strategic experience in brand partnerships and the music industry.

Key features will include:

Overseeing all account developments, whilst seeing the trends of opportunities that will assist to the development of the partner relationship

Develop and maintain working relationships with digital contacts within the business and at the digital marketing agencies

Be able to share all analytical results and forecasting’s to the rest of the business

The ideal candidate will:

Have the ability to find new innovative ways to develop new and current relationships with digital partners

Have a fantastic knowledge of the music / digital industries, whilst having an interest in classical / jazz

Be highly analytical, with strong presentational experience

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this incredible Commercial Partnerships Manager opportunity, please apply now!