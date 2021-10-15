Commercial Partnerships, Manager

Music is Universal
The A Side: A Day in The Life
Addicted to TikTok and love music?! Want to work for the world’s largest record company with large tech companies like TikTok, Snap and Triller? Well this is the opportunity for you! Apply to join UMG’s Commercial Affairs department at the heart of global digital partnerships relations. With over 59 countries to work closely with, you will work share/implement and maintain best practices across various social accounts. It will be important you are able to observe and analyse as well as coordinate global support for marketing campaigns. You will manage the key relationship with ByteDance (TikTok/Douyin), Snap and Triller and execute multiple large projects while maintaining positive relationships. The Partnerships Manager will be the main point of contact within UMG for every aspect of the account. This includes liaising with other team members in Commercial Affairs, International Marketing, Production, Business Affairs, Business Development, Finance and Consumer Marketing as well as escalating issues to Senior Management.
The B Side: Skills & Experience
Be Collaborative
- Build deep and maintain excellent relationships internally and externally with partner organizations across all functions (at all levels)
- Be the key contact for all partner needs, defining and executing on the long-term partner relationship
- Work with the VP of Commercial Partnerships and Senior Management within the Commercial Affairs team to understand business objectives and sales key performance indicators
- Work closely with business analysts within the Commercial Affairs function to assess results, forecast sales and analyze sales data from digital partners to establish trends and drive recommendations to relevant parts of the business
- Manage all aspects of the global relationship between Universal Music Group and European manage relationships and serve as the main point of contact for a number of European based digital partners as well as provide support to other US led digital partners
Be Commercial
- Provide detailed analysis of all potential partners and identify which are top prospects based on UMG’s goals and needs
- Drive to identify new product initiatives and business development opportunities within the account and work with internal teams to ensure these opportunities happen
- Negotiate marketing plans and influence partners to meet Universal’s digital marketing objectives
Be Organised
- Review and present the overall performance of the partners on a regular basis
- Coordinate gratis marketing budget allocation, spend and reporting across 20 countries
- Communicate and co-ordinate all aspects of the account announcements/developments and artist campaigns to the Universal Music Group operating companies within each territory
Person Specification
Necessary
- Very strong relationship management skills
- Experience working within the technology/online advertising industry
- Previous work history in partnership management
- Proven ability to influence decision-making at all levels within an organisation, and in a variety of contexts
- High degree of comfort in senior executive settings
- Healthy self-confidence balanced with humility. Respect for others and the desire to work in a highly collaborative, but sometimes challenging environment
- Ability to remaining calm and positive in an often-pressured environment
- Strong work ethic and proactive nature
- Flexible and able to juggle multiple projects, must have strong project management, time management, problem solving, organizational development and analytical skills
- Well organised with the ability to plan and deliver to tight deadlines
- Excellent attention to detail
- Strong communicator, negotiator and presenter
- Proactive approach to work, constantly seeking improvement in all areas
- Excellent IT skills; must be proficient in Keynote and Excel or equivalent
Bonus Tracks: Your Benefits
- Group Personal Pension Scheme (between 3% and 9%)
- Private Medical Insurance
- 25 paid days of annual leave
- Interest Free Season Ticket Loan
- Holiday Purchase scheme
- Dental and Travel Insurance options
- Cycle to Work Scheme
- Salary Sacrifice Cars
- Subsidised Gym Membership
- Employee Discounts (Reward Gateway)
