Job title: Commercial Partnerships, Manager

Responsible to: VP, Commercial Partnerships

Department: Commercial Affairs

Location of work: 4 Pancras Square, Kings Cross

Music is Universal

It’s the passionate and dedicated team at Universal Music who help make us the world’s leading music company. From A&R to finance, legal to digital, sales to marketing, Universal Music is the place to grow and develop your career within a truly commercial and innovative business that leads in everything it does.

Everyone is welcome to apply for our roles, and we are determined to ensure that no applicant or employee receives less favourable treatment because of gender, race, disability, sexual orientation, religion, belief, age, marital status, background, pregnancy or caring responsibilities. We also recognise the importance of diversity of thought within our teams and are fully committed to embracing the talents of people with autism, dyslexia, ADHD and other forms of neurocognitive variation.

We will always seek to make appropriate adjustments to recruitment, workplaces, and work processes to be fully inclusive to people with different needs and working styles. If you need us to make any reasonable adjustments for you from application onwards, including alternatives to the online form or to disclose a neurocognitive condition, please email UniversalMusicCareers@umusic.com

The A Side: A Day in The Life

Addicted to TikTok and love music?! Want to work for the world’s largest record company with large tech companies like TikTok, Snap and Triller? Well this is the opportunity for you! Apply to join UMG’s Commercial Affairs department at the heart of global digital partnerships relations. With over 59 countries to work closely with, you will work share/implement and maintain best practices across various social accounts. It will be important you are able to observe and analyse as well as coordinate global support for marketing campaigns. You will manage the key relationship with ByteDance (TikTok/Douyin), Snap and Triller and execute multiple large projects while maintaining positive relationships. The Partnerships Manager will be the main point of contact within UMG for every aspect of the account. This includes liaising with other team members in Commercial Affairs, International Marketing, Production, Business Affairs, Business Development, Finance and Consumer Marketing as well as escalating issues to Senior Management.

The B Side: Skills & Experience

Be Collaborative

Build deep and maintain excellent relationships internally and externally with partner organizations across all functions (at all levels)

Be the key contact for all partner needs, defining and executing on the long-term partner relationship

Work with the VP of Commercial Partnerships and Senior Management within the Commercial Affairs team to understand business objectives and sales key performance indicators

Work closely with business analysts within the Commercial Affairs function to assess results, forecast sales and analyze sales data from digital partners to establish trends and drive recommendations to relevant parts of the business

Manage all aspects of the global relationship between Universal Music Group and European manage relationships and serve as the main point of contact for a number of European based digital partners as well as provide support to other US led digital partners

Be Commercial

Provide detailed analysis of all potential partners and identify which are top prospects based on UMG’s goals and needs

Drive to identify new product initiatives and business development opportunities within the account and work with internal teams to ensure these opportunities happen

Negotiate marketing plans and influence partners to meet Universal’s digital marketing objectives

Be Organised

Review and present the overall performance of the partners on a regular basis

Coordinate gratis marketing budget allocation, spend and reporting across 20 countries

Communicate and co-ordinate all aspects of the account announcements/developments and artist campaigns to the Universal Music Group operating companies within each territory

Person Specification

Necessary

Very strong relationship management skills

Experience working within the technology/online advertising industry

Previous work history in partnership management

Proven ability to influence decision-making at all levels within an organisation, and in a variety of contexts

High degree of comfort in senior executive settings

Healthy self-confidence balanced with humility. Respect for others and the desire to work in a highly collaborative, but sometimes challenging environment

Ability to remaining calm and positive in an often-pressured environment

Strong work ethic and proactive nature

Flexible and able to juggle multiple projects, must have strong project management, time management, problem solving, organizational development and analytical skills

Well organised with the ability to plan and deliver to tight deadlines

Excellent attention to detail

Strong communicator, negotiator and presenter

Proactive approach to work, constantly seeking improvement in all areas

Excellent IT skills; must be proficient in Keynote and Excel or equivalent

Bonus Tracks: Your Benefits

Group Personal Pension Scheme (between 3% and 9%)

Private Medical Insurance

25 paid days of annual leave

Interest Free Season Ticket Loan

Holiday Purchase scheme

Dental and Travel Insurance options

Cycle to Work Scheme

Salary Sacrifice Cars

Subsidised Gym Membership

Employee Discounts (Reward Gateway)





Just So You Know…

The company presents this job description as a guide to the major areas and duties for which the jobholder is accountable. However, the business operates in an environment that demands change and the jobholder's specific responsibilities and activities will vary and develop. Therefore, the job description should be seen as indicative and not as a permanent, definitive and exhaustive statement.