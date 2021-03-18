Commissioning Executive, BBC Popular Music

Job Introduction

BBC Radio 1 aims to entertain and engage a broad range of young listeners with a distinctive mix of contemporary music and speech;

BBC Radio 1Xtra plays the best in contemporary black music, with a strong emphasis on live music and supporting new UK artists. Working closely together the stations look to connect the BBC with the next generation of young audiences and be the leading voice in young UK culture.

For anyone inspired by British Asian culture or their Asian heritage, BBC Asian Network offers a unique platform for creativity, entertainment and impactful debate. We represent and reflect the breadth of our increasingly younger audience with a bold, authentic and agenda-free sound.

Radio 2 is the UK’s most popular radio station, providing programming across varied musical genres, popular culture and entertainment. The output includes high profile and specialist presenters as well as speech and event pro.

6 Music brings together the cutting edge music of today, the iconic and ground-breaking music of the past 40 years and unlimited access to the BBC's wonderful music archive. Presented by a mix of eclectic and distinct presenters, 6 Music delivers unique programming with credible music and entertainment at its core.

BBC Sounds is our personalised app and website which brings together the BBC’s music, radio and podcasts all in one place. We launched BBC Sounds just over a year ago and already it has around 3 million weekly users.

Role Responsibility This is a creative pan-popular music role, managed by the Commissioning Editor for Popular Music Radio. It will deliver maximum impact by developing innovative ideas and exciting content commissions using all the platform tools available, especially on BBC Sounds and linear radio. You will be working closely with the Heads of Stations and the pop radio network commissioners, to develop the artist stories they want to tell and deliver the right content for their networks, to gain a broader audience via BBC Sounds. You'll also work closely with the stations’ Heads of Music to help to develop the opportunities they create through their existing music industry relationships into big-name music artist stories and ambitious music on-demand treatments.

The Ideal Candidate You will need to have a deep understanding of what audiences want from music online as well as from radio stations and the ability to work with big name talent to deliver it. You will need a proven record of strong relationships in the music industry and demonstrable music-related commissioning experience. We'd like to see evidence of your strategic-thinking around linear and on-demand audio. You will ideally have a proven record of delivering original ideas, treatments and formats. You will also need to have demonstrable understanding of trends and issues relating to popular music, globally and in the UK.

Package Description Band: E

Contract type: Continuing contract

Location: Flexible location - this role will be based in one of main hubs across the UK, with the requirement to spend time in London with the relevant Heads and other stakeholders We're happy to discuss flexible working. Please indicate your choice under the flexible working question in the application. There is no obligation to raise this at the application stage but if you wish to do so, you are welcome to. Flexible working will be part of the discussion at offer stage.

Excellent career progression – the BBC offers great opportunities for employees to seek new challenges and work in different areas of the organisation. Unrivalled training and development opportunities – our in-house Academy hosts a wide range of internal and external courses and certification.

Benefits - We offer a competitive salary package, a flexible 35-hour working week for work-life balance and 26 days (1 of which is a corporation day) with the option to buy an extra 5 days, a defined pension scheme and discounted dental, health care, gym and much more.