Job Introduction

BBC Radio 2 is the UK’s most popular radio station. It delivers a unique mix of music genres, speech, comedy, entertainment and religious programming presented by some of the UK’s best-loved and well-known personalities. The Commissioning Executive will support the new Head of Station in delivering the vision for Radio 2 and help shape the station to ensure its broad audience continues to discover music and build lasting relationships with UK and global artists.

Role Responsibility You will work closely with the Head of Station for Radio 2 to deliver and commission a broad range of diverse content from suppliers. You will be required to balance editorial excellence with all compliance and budgetary requirements.You will act as a key contact for suppliers during the development and production process, and along with the Commissioning Editor you will offer advice and guidance on the BBC’s commissioning requirements, and uphold Radio 2’s reputation for quality and high standards

Are you the right candidate? The right candidate will have a keen interest and proven track record in commissioning content and a deep understanding of Radio 2 and BBC Sounds content. A demonstrable understanding of current trends and issues within the broadcasting industry and awareness of output across the whole of the BBC, as well as that of our competitors. Good interpersonal and communication skills to establish and maintain effective relations with a wide range of internal and external contacts, including production and on air talent is also crucial for this role.

Package Description Band: E

Contract type: Continuing Contract

Location: London We're happy to discuss flexible working. Please indicate your choice under the flexible working question in the application. There is no obligation to raise this at the application stage but if you wish to do so, you are welcome to. Flexible working will be part of the discussion at offer stage. Excellent career progression – the BBC offers great opportunities for employees to seek new challenges and work in different areas of the organisation.

Unrivalled training and development opportunities – our in-house Academy hosts a wide range of internal and external courses and certification.

Benefits- We offer a competitive salary package, a flexible 35-hour working week for work-life balance and 26 days (1 of which is a corporation day) with the option to buy an extra 5 days, a defined pension scheme and discounted dental, health care, gym and much more.

