About Us

Help Musicians and sister charity Music Minds Matter are powered by a love of music, which is why they empower and support those who create it and make it happen.

For over 100 years, Help Musicians has been working hard to make a meaningful difference to the lives of musicians across the UK. In a precarious profession often filled with ups and downs, opportunities are hard won whilst challenges come along all too easily, with unsteady income and physical and mental health concerns common issues. Help Musicians offers a broad range of help to support music creators in times of crisis and opportunity — ensuring musicians across the UK can achieve their creative potential and sustain a career in music.

Our sister charity, Music Minds Matter, puts mental wellbeing centre stage in music. It works proactively to help prevent mental health crises, providing everybody who works in music with the early support, knowledge and tools they need, at exactly the time they need them.

Love Music; Help Musicians

About the role

The Communications and Social Media Manager is responsible for overseeing the messaging and digital content of Help Musicians and sister charity, Music Minds Matter.

As a creative thinker, you will support the Communications team and wider organisation to deliver on-message content that connects with audiences. You will help the charities grow by consistently delivering engaging content across various platforms, focusing on on the purpose of the communication and how to achieve it.

With extensive knowledge of how to leverage social media, you will grow the charities’ audiences through innovative and interesting content that meets multiple departmental goals.

About you

As a dynamic and strategic communicator with a passion for driving brand success, you’ll play a pivotal role in shaping the charity’s voice and impact.

In this role, you’ll implement social media strategies that align with organisational and brand goals. Your management skills will be key as you support and guide the communications team to achieve multiple objectives, set KPIs, and deliver results. You’ll also commission and manage agencies and freelancers, ensuring smooth collaboration and goal achievement.

Your ability to bridge online and offline experiences with data-driven insights is crucial. You will develop and execute integrated strategies across digital and physical platforms. Proficiency in content management systems (CMS) and a good understanding of web capabilities are essential. You should be comfortable with written reports, public speaking, and delivering presentations.

Our work has direct impacts on the lives of thousands of people every year. If you are passionate about creating a world where musicians can thrive, then this could be the place for you.

How do I apply?

For full details of the role and how to apply please click Apply and visit our website. You will need to download our application forms and submit these to us by the deadline below.

Deadline for applications: Monday 18 July 2024 at midday

Any offer of employment will be subject to providing evidence of a clear Basic DBS check.