Communications Coordinator, Communications

About the Team

The Communications team works to develop PPL’s profile and reputation in the UK and internationally, shaping how music licensing and the importance of fair pay for performers is understood around the world. The Communications Coordinator is a new role in a growing team, providing admin support across a busy and fast paced agenda.

What you’ll be doing:

Our Communications Coordinator is an administrative role for someone interested in learning more about all areas of communications. You will bring a proactive attitude, exceptional organisational skills, a desire for responsibility and accountability and a continuous improvement mindset.

You’ll work with all members of the communications team to support on the delivery of a varied workload, from events and marketing to traditional and social media. The communications Coordinator sits at the centre of the team, balancing multiple workstreams, all laddering up to the smooth running of the function.

Experience of working in the music, creative or tech sectors would be advantageous.

Key Responsibilities will include:

Requesting and coordinating content for reports, newsletters, and roundups

Assisting with events planning and management including diary management, preparing agendas, and taking meeting notes

Maintaining media coverage list including pulling reports from media monitoring platforms

Managing publication subscriptions

Managing event materials such as guest lists and RSVPs, tickets, and place cards

Supporting the delivery of marketing assets including tracking deliverables/specs and ensuring deadlines are met

Keeping all team filing up to date (e.g., contracts, reporting etc)

Supporting in managing the comms planner, ensuring key dates are plotted and owned by team members

Supporting the team in organising internal social events where required

What’s you’ll need:

Experience working in a busy team with multiple priorities

Ability to work independently and bring ideas

Ability to pick up new systems and platforms quickly

Ability to develop relationships across the business and use them to get things done

Some experience of working within one element of a communications function is desirable (e.g. events, media, internal comms etc)

What we can offer you…

When you come on board at PPL you can expect to be rewarded for your hard work. Employees are entitled to a wide range of benefits which support their needs and lifestyles including Private medical care, cycle to work scheme, flexible working hours, £120 annually to be spent on music and many more!

PPL is currently offering hybrid flexible working which will be a mixture of office based and home working along with our flexible start and finish times, should employees wish to utilise this.

Next Steps

If this sounds like you, then we’d love to hear from you!

Closing date for applications: 07/09/2023

Equality and Diversity at PPL

PPL are committed to equal opportunities, diversity and inclusivity; therefore we welcome and encourage applicants from all sections of the community.

Here at PPL we are proud to operate in a genuine, open and straightforward way while continuing to maximise all opportunities as they arise striving to represent PPL’s members. Our job is to protect our members’ rights, and make sure their talent and investment is rewarded fairly. We take an entrepreneurial approach, working together to create new ways to deliver better service and solve business challenges. Collaboration creates great things; everyone’s talent deserves recognition and each of our members is important to us. We are the professional face for our clients. We serve with a smile and go the extra mile when representing them. We share a passion for music – that’s why we do what we do.