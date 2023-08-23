Communications Coordinator

Contract:

Full-Time Permanent Contract with 6-month probationary period

Person Specification

We are looking for an articulate, passionate and organised communications specialist, with at least 2 years proven professional experience of contributing to the delivery of successful communications campaigns across a range of platforms. You will be able to work effectively in a busy, hands-on role as part of a small and dynamic organisation.

You will be an active and creative user of social media and have an enthusiasm for, and knowledge of, the broad range of music we support. We also expect that you will understand and can show a commitment to our vision and ambition at an exciting stage in the Foundation’s development.

PRS Foundation programmes include flagship funds such as the PPL Momentum Music Fund, The Open Fund and Women Make Music, plus talent development programmes including POWER UP and Keychange.

You will have a broad and up-to date knowledge of new music and the challenges that not- for-profit organisations and music creators are facing in the current climate. You will be excited about the opportunity of contributing to a small, dynamic organisation which is ambitious and continuing to evolve. You will be able to work effectively in a busy, hands-on role.

The position would suit someone who enjoys delivering communications-based tasks as part of a small committed and ambitious Communications Team.

As a Foundation employee, we would expect you to operate as an reliable, inclusive and respectful team player, championing and keeping up to date with the broad range of programmes the Foundation delivers whilst inspiring colleagues to support and champion the work you are directly responsible for. We expect staff to be passionate and driven team-players who can also represent the Foundation positively at events and conferences.

Experience

Strong track record of delivering day-to-day tasks that populate and coordinate communications channels, which contribute to a successful communication output

Experience of coordinating complex projects effectively and efficiently

Experience of working either within the charity or not-for-profit sector or the music industry

Understanding of all elements of the marketing mix including communication, PR, print production and social media

Understanding of the work of PRS for Music

Understanding of equal opportunities practice

An understanding of grant-making, arts funding and developmental programmes for the music industry

Events experience is desirable

Up to date knowledge of specialist music blogs and influencers is desirable.

Skills

Excellent verbal and written communications skills, including producing web copy

Effective and positive team player with ability to inspire others

Ability to work, prioritise and pay attention to detail within a busy, multi-task environment

Excellent interpersonal skills including tact and patience when dealing with applicants, partners and grantees

Excellent IT and social media skills with ability to operate all relevant database, email & web systems including Microsoft Office, CMS, CRM, analytics, Eventbrite, Outlook, Tweetdeck, basic film editing software (e.g. iMovie), Photoshop and Canva.

Deadline Tuesday 5th September 2023 at 12-noon