Communications Manager



Job Introduction



Our Team

This role sits within the Communications team of Bauer Media Audio UK and works closely with the Head of Communication for Bauer Media Audio UK, communications assistant and brand Marketing and Content teams.

The Role

The role is responsible for planning and implementing external and internal communications for Bauer Media Audio UK, with a focus on the Hits Radio Brand Network.

You will create and execute communication plans which drive awareness and listening to the Hits Radio Brand Network – including the Hits Radio and Greatest Hits Radio brands - its presenters, events, consumer games and key audio services.

The role will also support on the implementation of communications campaigns for charity Cash for Kids and learning and development business The Bauer Academy, as well as contributing to Bauer’s employee engagement programme.

Role Responsibility



External Communications

Create and implement impactful communications plans and PR initiatives for the Hits Radio Brand Network which drives awareness and listening

Display a high level of creativity in campaign planning

Create multi-media communications campaigns (including non-traditional PR and influencer engagement), produced and implemented to an agreed timeline

Attend regular planning meetings with marketing and content leads to agree upcoming brand priorities, and plan communications activities which are integrated within the marketing and content campaigns

Work with the digital and social teams to amplify content

Manage incoming media queries and respond appropriately

Support the Head of Communications, Bauer Media Audio UK on issues or crisis, as directed

Brief talent and Content Directors for media engagements

Work with the Head of Communications (Bauer Media Audio UK) and Communications Exec (Commercial) and Bauer UK Publishing Comms team to ensure alignment

Work with the marketing teams and Head of Communications, Bauer Media Audio UK to set campaign KPIs and monitor and analyse coverage and results

Support on the implementation of Cash for Kids and Bauer Academy campaigns, as required

Build and maintain effective relationships with external media and other earned relationships across social media, influencers and other relevant industry stakeholders

Internal Communications

Work with the Head of Communications to create internal communications campaigns and materials as directed.

Communicate key news and business updates as well as supporting HR with new policies or activities

Internal newsletter content gathering and drafting

Mediavine content writing and publishing

People engagement communications as directed to support Belonging @ Bauer, HR, Finance and any other comms requirements

Support any required local implementation of HR materials from the Audio business area, using toolkits and comms guidelines from the Bauer Media Audio business area, where relevant

The Ideal Candidate

Effective communications are central to the success of Bauer Media Audio UK.

Our ideal applicant will be able to demonstrate the following skills:

Experience in creating high impact stand-alone PR initiatives as well as creating comms plans that support wider brand priorities

Experience of working in a team to create multi-media communications campaigns; produced and implemented to an agreed timeline with evidenced examples of projects

Experience of creating digitally led campaigns for non-traditional media, including influencer engagement

Evidence of a high level of creativity in campaign planning

Ability to work fast in a dynamic environment – demonstrated through the ability to juggle multiple projects consecutively

Experience of developing media relationships demonstrated in ability to land coverage

Ability to develop trust and build relationships with multiple stakeholders

Demonstrate forward thinking, through effective timeline planning and time management and creating results reports

The following skills are also desirable:

Experience of working with newer brands

Experience of working on brands that target both Hits and GHR demographics (30+)

Some experience of working in a team to devise internal communications in previous roles

Experience of working in a team to support on crisis or issues comms with evidenced examples of good outcomes

Experience of delegating tasks to an assistant in a previous role with evidenced examples or projects

Demonstrate an interest in the radio and audio sector

Experience of interacting with senior stakeholders within a previous role

Evidence of reporting using KPIs

Package Description



Rewards packages at Bauer Media offer a range of salary sacrifice Benefits, such as our pension scheme and flexible holidays, as well as exclusive Perks like great deals and discounts for everyday life.

Flexible Working

We want to make sure that we find the right people to work in our teams, and we know that the traditional 9-5, five days a week doesn’t suit everyone. So, we would love to hear from you if you feel you’re a great fit for this role and would like to work flexibly. If you are the right person for this role, we’ll find the right working approach for you.

About the Company



About Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group has become an enduringly successful media corporation by focusing on creating content that matters most to millions of people around the world: from print and online publishing to radio and money-helper services for consumers, as well as sales and marketing services for SMB. Family-owned in the 5th generation, Bauer focuses on the long term, with a consumer-first mindset that guides us across our increasingly diverse portfolio. Our workforce of 15,000 shares a passion – to deliver content and services that are popular with, and helpful to, our customers and partners.

Bauer Media Audio is Europe’s leading digital commercial broadcaster and audio operator. Experts in the power of sound, the company reaches over twenty-five million listeners daily through its market-leading broadcast radio, online services, and podcasts. Spanning 8 countries - the UK, Republic of Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Poland and Slovakia - BM Audio owns leading brands including KISS, Mix Megapol, Absolute Radio, Radio Norge, Radio Expres, Radio Nova, Radio 100 and RMF.

Belonging at Bauer Mission statement

People are at the heart of everything we do. Inclusivity is part of who we are. We celebrate diversity in all its forms, and encourage authenticity, knowing that our differences are celebrated.

What we will offer you

Quite simply, our promise to you is that Bauer Media is a great place to do great work with great people. Our people take an enormous amount of pride in the brands they support. They like their team members, and they feel supported by their managers. We all take collective responsibility for our culture, because we know it has a ripple effect out across our brands. That’s why our culture of inclusion at work, Belonging at Bauer, is at the heart of everything we do. Belonging at Bauer is about our dual goals of being as representative as we can of the audiences we serve, and about creating a working environment where all our people feel able to bring their whole selves to work every day. It’s part of everything we do, and everyone who works here is responsible. If you join us, you’ll be an important part of this as well.

Our mental health at work

We’re proud to be the driving force behind the “Where’s your head at?” campaign, which is working to put Mental Health First Aiders on an equal footing with traditional workplace First Aiders. This is a priority for all of us that work at Bauer and we now have fully trained Mental Health First Aiders supporting and working across all of our UK locations.

For more information about Bauer Media UK please check out our Website https://www.bauermedia.co.uk/