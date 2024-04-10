Composer Agent
33 RPM
Location:
Shoreditch, London
Hours:
Full time (Hybrid)
Company Overview:
33 RPM is a newly established composer agency founded in 2022 by renowned Film & TV
music supervisors and composer agents Sarah Bridge and Catherine Grieves. The agency was
founded alongside 45 RPM, a full service music supervision company that Grieves and Bridge
started with award-winning British music supervisors Iain Cooke and Nick Angel. The four
professionals bring more than 50 years of experience across a range of eclectic projects
including the Bridget Jones trilogy, Paddington 2, Hot Fuzz, The Crown, Bridgerton, Theory of
Everything, Amy, It’s A Sin, Killing Eve and Slow Horses. In January 2024, ex BBH Head of
Music & ex Warner Chappell Music VP of European Sync Ayla Owen joined the company as
Managing Director. The company consists of 11 people, including 5 directors who are Music
Supervisors themselves.
33 RPM boasts a roster of exceptional composers, music editors and artists with a wealth of
Film & TV credits, including BAFTA & Ivor Novello Award-winning composer Arthur Sharpe
(Landscapers), BAFTA-nominated composer Federico Jusid (The English, A Gentleman in
Moscow), Morgan Kibby (Queens), BAFTA-nominated composer Carly Paradis (The Innocents,
Line of Duty), Toy Drum (Slow Horses), John Murphy (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, 28 Days
Later) and Jeremy Holland-Smith (Wonka).
Role Overview:
Key Responsibilities:
- Forging new relationships with key stakeholders and clients
- Identifying and securing opportunities for 33 RPM composers
- Signing and developing new talent with a view to building the 33 RPM roster
- Managing the day to day requirements of composers
- Updating biographies, website, IMdB, credits etc
- Updating social media
- Proactively communicating with production companies and producers to discuss upcoming projects and suggesting composers
- Working with composers to create pitches and show-reels for new productions
- Organising recording sessions on behalf of composers
- Attending recording sessions with composers
- Following up on contracts and payments with production companies on behalf of composers and music supervisors
Requirements:
- Previous experience working as a composer agent is not essential but is a bonus
- Prior experience working in a talent management and/or agent capacity is preferred
- Ability to successfully manage multiple stakeholders on any given project
- Genuine passion for Film & TV score is crucial
- Impeccable organizational and time management skills
- Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities
- Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
Required Traits:
The successful candidate will be:
- Unflappable under pressure
- Driven
- Entrepreneurial
- Proactive
- Tenacious
- Self-starter
- Highly-organised
- Team player
- An effortless troubleshooter
Benefits:
- Opportunity to forge a powerful path in an exciting, up and coming, independent composer agency
- Regular collaboration with music supervision sister company, 45 RPM
- Potential for professional growth and development within the company
Salary: TBC
Application Process:
To apply for the role, please submit your CV and a cover letter outlining your relevant experience, qualifications, and passion for music to hello@33rpm.film.
Deadline for application: 1st May