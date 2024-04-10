Composer Agent

33 RPM

Location:

Shoreditch, London

Hours:

Full time (Hybrid)

Company Overview:

33 RPM is a newly established composer agency founded in 2022 by renowned Film & TV

music supervisors and composer agents Sarah Bridge and Catherine Grieves. The agency was

founded alongside 45 RPM, a full service music supervision company that Grieves and Bridge

started with award-winning British music supervisors Iain Cooke and Nick Angel. The four

professionals bring more than 50 years of experience across a range of eclectic projects

including the Bridget Jones trilogy, Paddington 2, Hot Fuzz, The Crown, Bridgerton, Theory of

Everything, Amy, It’s A Sin, Killing Eve and Slow Horses. In January 2024, ex BBH Head of

Music & ex Warner Chappell Music VP of European Sync Ayla Owen joined the company as

Managing Director. The company consists of 11 people, including 5 directors who are Music

Supervisors themselves.



33 RPM boasts a roster of exceptional composers, music editors and artists with a wealth of

Film & TV credits, including BAFTA & Ivor Novello Award-winning composer Arthur Sharpe

(Landscapers), BAFTA-nominated composer Federico Jusid (The English, A Gentleman in

Moscow), Morgan Kibby (Queens), BAFTA-nominated composer Carly Paradis (The Innocents,

Line of Duty), Toy Drum (Slow Horses), John Murphy (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, 28 Days

Later) and Jeremy Holland-Smith (Wonka).

Role Overview:

Key Responsibilities:

Forging new relationships with key stakeholders and clients

Identifying and securing opportunities for 33 RPM composers

Signing and developing new talent with a view to building the 33 RPM roster

Managing the day to day requirements of composers

Updating biographies, website, IMdB, credits etc

Updating social media

Proactively communicating with production companies and producers to discuss upcoming projects and suggesting composers

Working with composers to create pitches and show-reels for new productions

Organising recording sessions on behalf of composers

Attending recording sessions with composers

Following up on contracts and payments with production companies on behalf of composers and music supervisors

Requirements:

Previous experience working as a composer agent is not essential but is a bonus

Prior experience working in a talent management and/or agent capacity is preferred

Ability to successfully manage multiple stakeholders on any given project

Genuine passion for Film & TV score is crucial

Impeccable organizational and time management skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Required Traits:

The successful candidate will be:

Unflappable under pressure

Driven

Entrepreneurial

Proactive

Tenacious

Self-starter

Highly-organised

Team player

An effortless troubleshooter

Benefits:

Opportunity to forge a powerful path in an exciting, up and coming, independent composer agency

Regular collaboration with music supervision sister company, 45 RPM

Potential for professional growth and development within the company

Salary: TBC

Application Process:

To apply for the role, please submit your CV and a cover letter outlining your relevant experience, qualifications, and passion for music to hello@33rpm.film.

Deadline for application: 1st May