Composer Agent




Position:
Composer Agent
Employer:
33 RPM Composer Agency
Category:
Client Relations
Location:
London / Hybrid
Salary:
Negotiable depending on experience
Date Posted:
Apr 10th 2024
33 RPM Composer Agency
Composer Agent
33 RPM

Location:
Shoreditch, London

Hours:
Full time (Hybrid)

Company Overview:
33 RPM is a newly established composer agency founded in 2022 by renowned Film & TV
music supervisors and composer agents Sarah Bridge and Catherine Grieves. The agency was
founded alongside 45 RPM, a full service music supervision company that Grieves and Bridge
started with award-winning British music supervisors Iain Cooke and Nick Angel. The four
professionals bring more than 50 years of experience across a range of eclectic projects
including the Bridget Jones trilogy, Paddington 2, Hot Fuzz, The Crown, Bridgerton, Theory of
Everything, Amy, It’s A Sin, Killing Eve and Slow Horses. In January 2024, ex BBH Head of
Music & ex Warner Chappell Music VP of European Sync Ayla Owen joined the company as
Managing Director. The company consists of 11 people, including 5 directors who are Music
Supervisors themselves.


33 RPM boasts a roster of exceptional composers, music editors and artists with a wealth of
Film & TV credits, including BAFTA & Ivor Novello Award-winning composer Arthur Sharpe
(Landscapers), BAFTA-nominated composer Federico Jusid (The English, A Gentleman in
Moscow), Morgan Kibby (Queens), BAFTA-nominated composer Carly Paradis (The Innocents,
Line of Duty), Toy Drum (Slow Horses), John Murphy (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, 28 Days
Later) and Jeremy Holland-Smith (Wonka).

Role Overview:

Key Responsibilities:

  • Forging new relationships with key stakeholders and clients
  • Identifying and securing opportunities for 33 RPM composers
  • Signing and developing new talent with a view to building the 33 RPM roster
  • Managing the day to day requirements of composers
  • Updating biographies, website, IMdB, credits etc
  • Updating social media
  • Proactively communicating with production companies and producers to discuss upcoming projects and suggesting composers
  • Working with composers to create pitches and show-reels for new productions
  • Organising recording sessions on behalf of composers
  • Attending recording sessions with composers
  • Following up on contracts and payments with production companies on behalf of composers and music supervisors

Requirements:

  • Previous experience working as a composer agent is not essential but is a bonus
  • Prior experience working in a talent management and/or agent capacity is preferred
  • Ability to successfully manage multiple stakeholders on any given project
  • Genuine passion for Film & TV score is crucial
  • Impeccable organizational and time management skills
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities
  • Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Required Traits:

The successful candidate will be:

  • Unflappable under pressure
  • Driven
  • Entrepreneurial
  • Proactive
  • Tenacious
  • Self-starter
  • Highly-organised
  • Team player
  • An effortless troubleshooter

Benefits:

  • Opportunity to forge a powerful path in an exciting, up and coming, independent composer agency
  • Regular collaboration with music supervision sister company, 45 RPM
  • Potential for professional growth and development within the company

Salary: TBC

Application Process:

To apply for the role, please submit your CV and a cover letter outlining your relevant experience, qualifications, and passion for music to hello@33rpm.film. 

Deadline for application: 1st May

APPLY
