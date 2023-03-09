Since the opening of our flagship venue Rock City 40 years ago, DHP Family has grown to become a leading name in the live music industry with a deserved reputation for our innovative and creative approach to music production and promotion.

After 10 years of fast expansion, we’ve established ourselves as the biggest independent promoter in the UK, delivering an unrivalled experience in promotion, managing all aspects of major indoor and outdoor festivals, national tours and standalone shows across the UK.

Whether it’s fresh and exciting new talent playing their first show at a 50 cap venue, or a national tour for an established stadium star, we always provide an epic live experience for live music lovers, because we love what we do.

This is an exciting opportunity for a highly organised and passionate individual to join us as a full-time Concerts Assistant, managing the day to day planning of concerts and partnering with various internal and external parties to ensure the delivery of commercially successful tours and shows.

Key responsibilities include, but not limited to:

End-to-end project planning and management of all concert delivery components (i.e. manage venue ‘avails’, obtaining and venue seating plans and manifests, obtaining costings from venues, artists and marketing and negotiate as required, create ‘On Sale Plans’ following receipt of show confirmation)

Relationship and knowledge building of venues and their management teams (attending shows across venues is expected)

Management of contracts and other documentation, including receiving, distributing and uploading such documents to share points

Providing administrative support to Promoter Partners and Head of Concerts Assistant

Management of DHP Venues diaries as required

We’re looking for:

Exceptional project planning and management skills

Ability to multi-task, prioritise your own workload and remain calm under pressure

Experience in negotiating and influencing costings

Great attention to detail and ability to accurately present information

Passion about all sorts of live music events

As a Company we are implementing a long-term flexible attitude to working. We feel it's important to have a balance so you'll be expected to work from our Nottingham city centre office a minimum of three days per week, but you can do two days from home if you're looking for flexibility. We will provide you with all the tools needed for you to work from home.

Please forward your CV with a covering letter to careers@dhpfamily.com and we look forward to receiving your application.

The deadline on sending applications through is the 28th April 2023

As an equal opportunities employer, DHP Family is committed to the equal treatment of all current and prospective employees and does not condone discrimination on the basis of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race or ethnicity, religion or belief, gender identity, or marriage and civil partnership.

We aspire to have a diverse and inclusive workplace and strongly encourage suitably qualified applicants from a wide range of backgrounds to apply and DHP Family.