Content and Social Media Manager, Communications

About PPL

Founded in 1934, PPL is the UK music industry’s collective management organisation (CMO) for over 135,000 performers and record companies.?We license recorded music in the UK when it is played in public (shops, bars, nightclubs, offices etc.) or broadcast (BBC, commercial radio, commercial TV etc.) and ensure that revenue flows back to our members. These include both independent and major record companies, together with performers ranging from emerging grassroots artists through to established session musicians and globally renowned artists. PPL’s public performance licensing is carried out on PPL’s behalf by PPL PRS Ltd, the joint venture between PPL and PRS for Music.

We also collect performance rights internationally when music is played overseas in public and used on TV, radio and some online streaming services, as well as for private copying. International royalties are an increasingly important revenue stream for performers and recording rightsholders.

In 2020, in total, we collected?£225.7 million across all of our revenue streams, while also distributing money to over 135,000 performers and recording rightsholders.

About the Role:

As our Content and Social Media Manager you will manage the continued evolution of a content and social media strategy that effectively delivers core messages and key content to members, stakeholders and the wider music community.

Key responsibilities include:

Continue to evolve PPL’s social media strategy to support the company’s business objectives and marketing and communications plans.

Manage social media channels (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube), creating and posting branded content (including graphics and videos) on social channels and ensuring that all content is on-brand and consistent in tone of voice, style and quality.

Undertake analysis and reporting on social content, using data to drive performance, constantly evaluating and testing our approach.

Produce a wide range of print, digital, audio and audio-visual assets to support press announcements, business campaigns, event marketing, print and digital advertising campaigns, and third party partnerships.

Using established design templates and brand guidelines, rework designs to produce PPL corporate collateral including PowerPoint presentations, marketing materials, merchandise, infographics, adverts, and web content.

Manage PPL’s website ensuring content is up-to-date and there is a high quality of consistency and standards for the website and other digital communications.

Support the creation, design and delivery of a monthly member newsletter.

Curate, commission and create SEO-savvy web copy and adapt written information to a digestible format to be used online and via social media channels.

The successful candidate will have:

At least 4 years’ experience in a similar role

Experience of creating and managing a wide range of content, including videos, infographics and imagery

Experience in using Wordpress, plus basic knowledge of HTML & CSS coding ability and understanding of CMS systems, SEO and SEM

Experience of web and other analytics and interpreting data to effect change

Experience in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator) and ability to produce graphics for both online and print

Experience in using Marketing Cloud or similar mailing software

Experience in Microsoft Office software

Good analytical and research skills, including the ability to summarise complex information clearly and concisely

Knowledge of the music industry and a passion for music

What we can offer you…

When you come on board at PPL you can expect to be rewarded for your hard work. Employees are entitled to a wide range of benefits which support their needs and lifestyles including Private medical care, cycle to work scheme, flexible working hours, £120 annually to be spent on music and many more!

PPL is currently offering hybrid flexible working which will be a mixture of office based and home working along with our flexible start and finish times, should employees wish to utilise this. This will be subject to change as PPL continue to operate within government guidelines in relation to

remote working.

Next Steps

If this sounds like you, then we’d love to hear from you! Please apply via our website www.ppluk.com and submit your CV and Cover Letter.

Closing date for applications: 26/05/2022

Equality and Diversity at PPL

PPL are committed to equal opportunities, diversity and inclusivity, therefore we welcome and encourage applicants from all sections of the community.

Here at PPL we are proud to operate in a genuine, open and straightforward way while continuing to maximise all opportunities as they arise striving to represent PPL’s members. Our job is to protect our members’ rights, and make sure their talent and investment is rewarded fairly. We take an entrepreneurial approach, working together to create new ways to deliver better service and solve business challenges. Collaboration creates great things; everyone’s talent deserves recognition and each of our members is important to us. We are the professional face for our clients. We serve with a smile and go the extra mile when representing them. We share a passion for music – that’s why we do what we do.