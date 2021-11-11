Content Coordinator

Company

Music Maestro provides a range of creative services to the music industry across visual and audio content -specialising in producing marketing assets for singles, albums & playlists.

We work on campaigns for the worlds biggest artists including Drake, Little Mix, Sam Smith, Doja Cat, Bob Marley, Major Lazer, Amy Winehouse, Jonas Blue and more.



Summary

Manage the production of creative content and assist the management team across key areas of the

business.



Responsibilities

- Manage the production and delivery of content

- Coordinate and direct creative talent inc. editors, engineers, VO artists

- Adhere to water-tight workflows, processes and systems

- Plan and prioritise multiple tasks across numerous projects

- Develop and maintain relationships with clients

- Liaise with clients on any queries or requests

- Interpret client briefs and propose original ideas

- Monitor creative trends and collate creative references

- Efficient clearance, trafficking & delivery of ads for TV, Radio, VoD, Cinema

- Assist with approval and sign off of creative assets

- Organise and maintain assets across various tools/platforms

- Assist with search for creative talent

- Manage budgets and quotes

- Request POs



Requirements

- Experience managing the delivery of high-quality video content

- Basic knowledge of Adobe CC - ProTools/Ableton skills ideal

- Passionate and knowledgable about all things music

- Strong grasp of social media platforms

- Good understanding of various formats/specs for online ads

- Excellent creative, written and communication skills

- Innovative thinker with a creative flair

- Presentable, punctual and polite

- Strong initiative and problem solver

- Excellent organisational skills

- Friendly, hard working and keen to learn

- Acute attention to detail

- Pro-active and confident team player



This role comes with fantastic opportunities to learn fast and to develop a career in the music industry. We are a small team who are committed to raising the bar. As such, we want to find an individual who will hit the ground running and help develop the business swiftly. The successful applicant will have the opportunity to work in a creative studio facility based in the heart of Soho, London.

Reporting directly to the Creative Manager, the perfect candidate will have an enthusiastic approach and will always be prepared to go the extra mile. You are meticulous and take due care in the creation of all work. You are a powerhouse at delivering content with a good awareness of the music industry landscape.



Applications

Please apply by sending a cover letter, CV and answers to the following questions to

jobs@musicmaestro.co.uk by 30th November.



Question:

Which artist campaign has creatively stood out for you this year - and why? Which act do you expect to break in 2022 - and why?