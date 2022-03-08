Content Editor (English Speaking)

What you can expect from the work
As our Content Editor, you will be responsible for developing captivating, thoughtful multi-channel content that elevates the company as a credible ‘tastemaker’ with both live events fans and partners, including blog posts (interviews, trendsetter recommendations, educational content, in-depth industry analysis) newsletters, website content, photoshoots, infographics, whitepapers, case studies, short-form social content, videos, audio guides, podcasts and more. Besides that, you will:
Work with all stakeholders to create imaginative content stories which can reach and attract new users, as well as activate existing ones;
Build and manage a fully localised content calendar which allows the brand to capitalise and participate in seasonal and topical moments throughout the year;
Be an active voice in driving editorial governance across the company, as well as running QA for all marketing and platform content before distribution, including push notifications, messaging, email and landing pages;
Leverage existing relationships with artists, festivals, promoters, venues, record labels, sports teams and more, resulting in more relevant content;
Work closely with the company’s Design Studio to ensure all content looks visually impressive and consistent with the brand’s identity;
Liaise with the Digital team to ensure all content meets SEO best practices;
Use analytics and performance measurement tools to monitor and evaluate all content performance, including attribution to the company’s core business objectives, and use data to optimise content format and distribution.
About you
You’re a self-organised, ambitious creative who never gets tired of coming up with new ideas! You’ll thrive in a diverse team of outspoken personalities who are all about teamwork, collaboration and encouragement, but are also comfortable working autonomously. You’re an imaginative thinker and enjoy using your charm and craft to unlock that spark in other creatives, whether you’re interviewing an artist or producing a documentary. You take pride in maintaining a high attention to detail, and thrive on analysing data to further develop your work.
Away from the office, you’ve got a passion for live events, whether it’s sports, music, theatre, comedy or festivals, and you’re constantly looking for ways to use your experience as a fan to shape imaginative, captivating content. As well as that, you:
- Have minimum 3 years’ experience producing multi-form content, notably blogs, interviews, and long-form video;
Have native level-like written and verbal communication skills in English;
Are self-organised, able to meet deadlines and think on their own feet;
Have an instinct for finding the right words to land a message with its audience;
Can manage complex project logistics and meet time-sensitive deadlines;
Have competent project management skills, including experience navigating at least one third-party project management tool (i.e. Jira, Asana, Trello);
Have previous experience of working with at least one third-party analytics platform (i.e. Mixpanel, Looker, Google Analytics) to evaluate and optimise content performance;
(Previous experience of work in either the entertainment, sports, fashion or technology space is highly desired);
(An affinity with either live music or sports events is a welcome bonus);
(An intermediate knowledge of SEO is desired, but not essential).
TicketSwap Perks & Benefits
At TicketSwap we don't only care about a competitive salary. We want you to be happy and healthy and get the best result possible, every single day! That's why we're offering a range of perks and benefits that we hope will help you reach all your goals and ambitions in life and enjoy every moment in and around the office.