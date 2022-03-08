Content Editor (English Speaking)

About you

You’re a self-organised, ambitious creative who never gets tired of coming up with new ideas! You’ll thrive in a diverse team of outspoken personalities who are all about teamwork, collaboration and encouragement, but are also comfortable working autonomously. You’re an imaginative thinker and enjoy using your charm and craft to unlock that spark in other creatives, whether you’re interviewing an artist or producing a documentary. You take pride in maintaining a high attention to detail, and thrive on analysing data to further develop your work.

Away from the office, you’ve got a passion for live events, whether it’s sports, music, theatre, comedy or festivals, and you’re constantly looking for ways to use your experience as a fan to shape imaginative, captivating content. As well as that, you:

Have minimum 3 years’ experience producing multi-form content, notably blogs, interviews, and long-form video;

Have native level-like written and verbal communication skills in English;

Are self-organised, able to meet deadlines and think on their own feet;

Have an instinct for finding the right words to land a message with its audience;

Can manage complex project logistics and meet time-sensitive deadlines;

Have competent project management skills, including experience navigating at least one third-party project management tool (i.e. Jira, Asana, Trello);

Have previous experience of working with at least one third-party analytics platform (i.e. Mixpanel, Looker, Google Analytics) to evaluate and optimise content performance;

(Previous experience of work in either the entertainment, sports, fashion or technology space is highly desired);

(An affinity with either live music or sports events is a welcome bonus);

(An intermediate knowledge of SEO is desired, but not essential).

We are passionate about building a team of diverse minds and individuals, and are particularly enthusiastic about receiving applications from people who identify from a wide variety of cultural backgrounds or as disabled, as they are underrepresented in our sector and workforce. TicketSwap is a place where we truly believe that celebrating individuality and plurality of ideas contributes not only to our team dynamic, but also our business strategy.