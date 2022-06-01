Content Editor

Job Introduction

BBC Radio 1Xtra is focused on reaching predominantly young black audiences, through playing contemporary black music and supporting new artists.

BBC Radio 1Xtra’s mission is to entertain and engage a broad range of young listeners with a distinctive mix of contemporary music and speech. We reflect the lives and interests of 15-29 year olds. At 1Xtra we play the best in contemporary black music. We offer the best in new music, events, news, documentaries, social action campaigns and entertainment of relevance to young people.

Role Responsibility This role will be the creative, editorial and managerial lead for 1Xtra music team (which includes a Producer and Assistant Producer), supporting the Head of Music in the delivery of compelling, ambitious and distinctive content of the highest standard. As the music lead for 1Xtra you will help inform the music strategy of the station as it transforms for the digital era.

Are you the right candidate? The successful candidate will be a leader who is passionate about black music and culture, who has the experience or potential to meet the requirements of the job: You see yourself as a strategic creative, able to solve brand challenges with innovative thinking.

You are a leader, possessing a degree of diplomacy to galvanise a team behind your vision

You have extensive knowledge and relationships within the black music & entertainment space across artists, managers and labels (indie & major)

You have run successful artists focused campaigns to drive engagement

You have programmed/supported large scale events and booked both national and international talent

You are aware of key calendar dates related to the black entertainment space

You are extremely passionate about black music and culture

You are culturally tapped into the black music scene Please note that the first section of the job description outlines the scope of a generic editor role within the BBC. The appendix outlines the specific responsibilities and accountabilities for this particular role.

Package Description Band: E

Contract type: Continuing contract (Permanent)

Location: London - New Broadcasting House We’re happy to discuss flexible working. Please indicate your choice under the flexible working question in the application. There is no obligation to raise this at the application stage but if you wish to do so, you are welcome to. Flexible working will be part of the discussion at offer stage. Excellent career progression – the BBC offers great opportunities for employees to seek new challenges and work in different areas of the organisation.

– the BBC offers great opportunities for employees to seek new challenges and work in different areas of the organisation. Unrivalled training and development opportunities – our in-house Academy hosts a wide range of internal and external courses and certification.

– our in-house Academy hosts a wide range of internal and external courses and certification. Benefits- We offer a competitive salary package, a flexible 35-hour working week for work-life balance and 26 days (1 of which is a corporation day) with the option to buy an extra 5 days, a defined pension scheme and discounted dental, health care, gym and much more.