Content Editor

Job Introduction
BBC Radio 1Xtra’s mission is to entertain and engage a broad range of young listeners with a distinctive mix of contemporary music and speech. We reflect the lives and interests of 15-29 year olds. At 1Xtra we play the best in contemporary black music. We offer the best in new music, events, news, documentaries, social action campaigns and entertainment of relevance to young people.
Role Responsibility
This role will be the creative, editorial and managerial lead for 1Xtra music team (which includes a Producer and Assistant Producer), supporting the Head of Music in the delivery of compelling, ambitious and distinctive content of the highest standard. As the music lead for 1Xtra you will help inform the music strategy of the station as it transforms for the digital era.
Are you the right candidate?
The successful candidate will be a leader who is passionate about black music and culture, who has the experience or potential to meet the requirements of the job:
- You see yourself as a strategic creative, able to solve brand challenges with innovative thinking.
- You are a leader, possessing a degree of diplomacy to galvanise a team behind your vision
- You have extensive knowledge and relationships within the black music & entertainment space across artists, managers and labels (indie & major)
- You have run successful artists focused campaigns to drive engagement
- You have programmed/supported large scale events and booked both national and international talent
- You are aware of key calendar dates related to the black entertainment space
- You are extremely passionate about black music and culture
- You are culturally tapped into the black music scene
Please note that the first section of the job description outlines the scope of a generic editor role within the BBC. The appendix outlines the specific responsibilities and accountabilities for this particular role.
Package Description
Band: E
Contract type: Continuing contract (Permanent)
Location: London - New Broadcasting House
We’re happy to discuss flexible working. Please indicate your choice under the flexible working question in the application. There is no obligation to raise this at the application stage but if you wish to do so, you are welcome to. Flexible working will be part of the discussion at offer stage.
- Excellent career progression – the BBC offers great opportunities for employees to seek new challenges and work in different areas of the organisation.
- Unrivalled training and development opportunities – our in-house Academy hosts a wide range of internal and external courses and certification.
- Benefits- We offer a competitive salary package, a flexible 35-hour working week for work-life balance and 26 days (1 of which is a corporation day) with the option to buy an extra 5 days, a defined pension scheme and discounted dental, health care, gym and much more.
About the BBC
We don’t focus simply on what we do – we also care how we do it. Our values and the way we behave are important to us. Please make sure you’ve read about our values and behaviours in the document attached below.
Diversity matters at the BBC. We have a working environment where we value and respect every individual's unique contribution, enabling all of our employees to thrive and achieve their full potential.
We want to attract the broadest range of talented people to be part of the BBC – whether that’s to contribute to our programming or our wide range of non-production roles. The more diverse our workforce, the better able we are to respond to and reflect our audiences in all their diversity.
We are committed to equality of opportunity and welcome applications from individuals, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, socio-economic background, religion and/or belief. We will consider flexible working requests for all roles, unless operational requirements prevent otherwise.
To find out more about Diversity and Inclusion at the BBC, please click here