The Coordinator, Client Payments will have previous experience of general accounting, ideally within the entertainment industry, and an ability to learn and adapt quickly to continue to provide support to their dedicated accounts.

You will be responsible for the day-to-day running of various artists’ accounts, working closely with Agents and Assistants to ensure that payments are made on time and documents are kept up to date, as well as ad-hoc requests. This role requires a team player who is detail-oriented and can communicate effectively within a fast paced work environment.

What You’ll Do:

Your responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Reconcile artist account balance against show balances in NetSuite to generate artist payouts.

Prepare statements to artists and send them to Agents for approval.

Communicate with Artist Managers relating to the approval of the artist statements.

Liaising and building relationships with Artists, Managers and Accountants

Chase/follow up on deposits and balance payment with promoters.

Work with Assistants to ensure all outstanding funds are accounted for.

Communicate with Agents and Assistants regarding payments and documentation required by promoters and or artists to ensure smooth payment collection and settling of shows

Ensuring up to date knowledge regarding FEU, Withholding taxes & VAT

Help Agents and Assistants with any accounting questions.

Post and maintain accounting documents where appropriate.

Ad-hoc projects as required.

Providing cover for colleagues as necessary.

What You’ll Need:

At least 1-2 years of general accounting experience

Prior experience in a customer service focused role

General understanding of the entertainment industry and the nature of a talent agency

Proficiency in Excel and Outlook

Experience or knowledge of Netsuite is preferred

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent organizational skills and strong attention to detail

Discretion at all times, particularly when dealing with sensitive client matters

Ability to prioritize a busy workload

Ability to develop business relationships

Previous experience in a related field is desirable

What You’ll Get

A competitive salary

A benefits package to support your wellbeing, including private medical insurance and gym membership

The unique and exciting opportunity to work at one of the leading global entertainment companies

The opportunity to work in an inclusive and diverse company culture

About UTA

UTA unites ideas, opportunities and talent. The company represents some of the world's most iconic, barrier-breaking artists, creators and changemakers — from actors, athletes and musicians to writers, gamers and digital influencers. One of the most influential companies in global entertainment, UTA's business spans talent representation, content production, as well as strategic advisory and marketing work with some of the world's biggest brands. Affiliated companies include Digital Brand Architects, KLUTCH Sports Group, Curtis Brown Group, and MediaLink. UTA is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, New York and London.

For more information: https://www.unitedtalent.com/about/

Many of our colleagues spend their careers here. It’s one of the reasons UTA is considered to be among the entertainment industry’s best places to work.

At UTA, the belief in the client relationship is paramount – marked by respect, a sense of stewardship, and a commitment to an artist’s entire creative life. Our commitment to every employee is the same. UTA seeks the innovators, the entrepreneurs. The talented, the creative, the thoughtful. And, the passionate, who share our love for the work all of us are privileged to do.

We encourage applications from all people with relevant experience and skills and are determined to ensure that no person receives less favourable treatment because of age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, nationality race, ethnicity, religion or belief, disability, or caring responsibilities. If you require us to make any adjustments throughout the interview process to meet your needs, please let us know.