BACKGROUND

Wise Music Group is one of the World’s leading music publishers, owning and managing over 300,000 popular and classical music copyrights. The Group is privately owned by one family over several generations, and the UK Head Office is situated in London, in the West End.

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Music Copyright Administrator supports the Manager, Copyright Services in the delivery of effective management of the rights owned and/or controlled by the UK, U.S. and European companies within the Wise Music Group.

Key Objectives:

To create and circulate new UK, U.S. and European works via song registration to all relevant collection societies. To process new and amended contracts, creating the client and contract entry in iMaestro (iM). To register new agreements with the relevant UK and European societies to gain the local Agreement I.D’s required for song registration. Maintain the Agreement Number spreadsheets & follow up where numbers have not been supplied. Help to resolve song issues where works have been rejected by Societies

TASKS & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Loading new UK, U.S. and European songs and amending existing song data in accordance with the guidelines given, adding songs to registration files and to sub-publisher shipment files.

Process new and amended contracts, creating the Client and Contract entry in iM and distributing this information to our affiliates and sub publishers.

Maintain Master documents for record keeping.

Register new publisher agreements to the UK and European societies requiring Agreement I.D’s in order for us to register the newly assigned repertoire

Referring to local knowledge where possible with regard to the European and U.S. works i.e. with regard to Society Registration Rules and periods of Copyright.

Enhance existing iM song entries to CWR compliance

General update of catalogues in iM where required

Updating iM song data when contracts terminate

Scan all relevant documents to the File Director software and file for safe storage

Provide support to all departments in the Wise Music Group.

Manage everyday queries from all sources.

Any other Copyright tasks which may arise from time to time.

SKILLS & BEHAVIOURAL REQUIREMENTS:

Experience

Copyright knowledge and experience is not expected but would be desirable.

Experience of working as part of a team

Knowledge

Knowledge of the Wise Music catalogues would be an advantage but not necessary.

General knowledge of music of all genres.

General rules and processes of the UK and European societies.

Knowledge of the flow of rights from the signing of a contract to income received for the copyrights controlled

Skills and Abilities

The ability to use the Internet as a research tool

A good knowledge of Microsoft applications

The ability to prioritise workloads

Good communication and inter-personal skills

Good organisational skills

Personal Qualities

High level of accuracy and attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to follow instruction and guidance

Ability to work to a deadline

Willing to help with other tasks where needed

Availability

Core working hours are 0930 to 1730 Monday to Friday, however you will need to be flexible and able to work additional hours as required ensuring deadlines are met.