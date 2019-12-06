Copyright Analyst - Music

Fantastic opportunity for a detail orientated Copyright Analyst to join an established Music and Entertainment company.

Reporting to the Director of UK Copyright and Client Liaison, you will be responsible for covering the smooth flow of amended and new copyright data, ensuring at all times that data standards are at a high level.

Based in Central London offices, this position is suited to an experienced music copyright or licensing analyst, with extensive knowledge of music publishing and collection societies.

Key features will include:

Dealing with a large quantity of copyright enquires that are received from other areas of the business

Being responsible for communicating identifying missing information, song delivery, collating missing information with clients and sending the complete data

Build key relationships with colleagues across the business and external clients to keep them informed on open cases

The ideal candidate will:

Have knowledge of music copyright standards and intellectual property rights and how the impact the business

Be able to manage and organise their own workload

Have fantastic commutation skills, verbally and written

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this amazing Copyright Analyst opportunity, please apply now!