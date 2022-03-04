Reporting to: Rights Team Manager, Copyright Managers

Application submission: Please email your CV and cover letter to careers@sentricmusic.com, subject line “Copyright Assistant”.

Application deadline: 8.00 AM, Tuesday 22nd March 2022.

Department Objectives

The Copyright Team sits within Sentric’s Rights division. Its objectives are:

To ensure accurate and timely registration of client’s copyrights around the world.

To maximise revenue streams from all potential sources.

To identify areas of potential income growth for client’s catalogues.

To partner with internal teams to ensure client expectations are exceeded, ensuring significant retention and renewal levels are maintained.

To ensure clients are at the centre of all activity, ensuring Sentric´s ethos of fairness, transparency and customer focus is evident at all times.

Job Summary

The copyright assistant will be responsible for supporting the Rights team in the administration of client’s copyrights. They will interact with clients, collection societies and other interested parties to facilitate effective global administration of copyrights.

Company & Recruitment Background

Founded in 2006, Sentric Music Group is a global, award-winning independent publisher headquartered in Liverpool, UK and with 80+ employees across offices in Europe and North America.

The company offers rights management services to over 300,000 songwriters and represents more than 3m works globally directly or via partners, including music publishers, independent labels, management companies and distributors that benefit from Sentric’s publishing administration, co-publishing and creative services. Sentric proudly represents songwriters ranging from those writing their first ever songs to RIAA platinum certified, BMI/Ivor Novello Award Winning and genre defining artists.

The company is in an exciting phase of significant growth into new markets; our technology is transforming the traditional models for royalty collection and our client base is consistently growing.

We are committed to having a workforce that is representative of the community it serves at all levels of the organisation. We, therefore, welcome applications from all backgrounds and all sections of the community regardless of age, disability, gender, race, religion and sexual orientation.

Job Description

Copyright Administration

Daily review and verification of new song submissions in copyright system.

Review and verification of writer and song amendments in copyright system.

Assist with answering client copyright queries and communicate with artists to clarify information as required.

Assist with compiling work codes for works linked to terminated publishing agreements in coordination with Copyright Administrator.

Assist with account set-up and works ingestion for high priority clients.

Weekly import and upload of acknowledgement files to copyright system, notifying Copyright Manager or relevant catalogue administrator of any failed entries.

Assist with data enrichment in system.

Assist with account audits.

Assist Copyright Team with manual claiming for works utilising online platforms.

Make manual work registrations directly at global PRO’s online portals where required.

Assist wider team with Copyright queries.

Rights Management & Client Management Support

Assist with special projects initiated by the wider Rights team division, Client Managers and Director of Rights, ensuring a qualitative and timely resolution of assigned project tasks.

Assist the Royalty Team during key points throughout Sentric Music’s royalty distribution cycles.

Assist Rights team with ad hoc duties to cover holiday periods etc.

Personal Qualities

Skills

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Keen attention to detail, accuracy and detail-driven

Demonstrable, prioritisation, organisation and deadline management skills required

High level of numeracy

Basic excel skills are preferred

Knowledge

Basic understanding of the music publishing industry is preferable

Attitude

Positive approach to problem solving

Enthusiasm for working with artists and business partners at all levels

Collaborative approach to outcomes

Ability to maintain a professional manner when handling song disputes and duplicate claims

Persistent drive to complete tasks in accurate and timely manner.

Experience

Previous admin experience is advantageous

Knowledge of music publishing industry either through education or previous work experience is preferable

Must have the right to work in the UK, otherwise, the application will not be considered.