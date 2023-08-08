BACKGROUND

Wise Music Group is one of the World’s leading music publishers, owning and managing over

200,000 popular and classical music copyrights. The Group is privately owned by one family

over several generations, and the UK Head Office is situated in London, in the West End.

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Copyright Data Assistant will contribute to a variety of projects involving the analysis

or processing of large amounts of information taken from internal databases and third-party

suppliers.

TASKS & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Catalogue Comparison Exercises, in which source data is compared with the company's database to ensure that Societies and Sub-Publishers are representing the company's interests accurately and effectively.

ISWC and ISRC Management, in which key metadata is gathered and circulated amongst the company's data recipients to maximise digital revenue.

Data Enhancement, in which composition data is assessed to ensure compliance with key industry file types, such as CWR format.

Catalogue Onboarding, in which source data is converted into the required format for ingestion into the database.

Reporting Solutions, in which ad-hoc data requirements are provided to colleagues and occasionally external recipients.

As required, assisting the Copyright Data Manager with ongoing projects.

SKILLS & BEHAVIOURAL REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications

No formal qualifications are required, but a confidence and proficiency with English Language and Mathematics is advantageous.

A logical, common-sense approach to problem solving.

Experience

Experience of working for a Music Publisher or with a form of Copyright would be desirable but is not essential.

Experience of working as part of a team would be an advantage but not necessary.

Knowledge

Familiarity with Microsoft Office applications.

Knowledge of the Wise Music Group catalogues would be an advantage but not necessary.

General knowledge of music of all genres.

Skills and Abilities

The role of the Copyright Data Assistant is to use the tools of information management to contribute to the functioning of the Copyright Department. Experience of working with large data sets would be useful, particularly in the context of SQL databases, but this is not a requirement. It is more important to have the desire to learn and gain experience in these areas.



Knowledge of the music publishing industry – in areas such as the flow of rights and royalties, and the roles of Collection Societies, Sub-Publishers, Record Companies, and Licensees – is desirable but not essential. Confidence and proficiency with Microsoft Office applications is expected, as is the ability to communicate effectively in written and verbal language.



The successful applicant will be dedicated to their work, eager to learn about the company and to develop new skills, intellectually curious, able to work with difficult concepts, and committed to achieving the best results.

Personal Qualities

Able to focus under pressure.

Eager to collaborate and to receive guidance.

Aspire to high levels of accuracy and attention to detail.

Keen to assist and to adapt to shifting priorities.

Availability

Core working hours are 0930 to 1730 Monday to Friday, however you will need to be flexible and able to work additional hours as required ensuring deadlines are met.