Department:Copyright

Job Title:Copyright Data Manager

Reporting to:Head of Copyright

Location:Berners Street, London



BACKGROUND

Wise Music Group is one of the World’s leading music publishers, owning and managing over 300,000 popular and classical music copyrights. The Group is privately owned by one family over several generations, and the UK Head Office is situated in London, in the West End.

ACCOUNTABILITY AREAS:

International Standard Work Code (ISWC) & International Standard Recording Code (ISRC) management:

Identifying Copyrights with missing ISWCs on WMG iMaestro system

Working with global collection societies to obtain missing ISWCs by providing system tunecodes and ingesting into Maestro

Establishing relationship with ISWC management company ‘Spanish Point’ to acquire ISWCs that the societies cannot provide, before pushing out to societies and 3rd party sub-publishers

Working with Vistex to understand how ISWCs are currently provided and updated in Maestro

Obtaining ISWCs and ISRCs for any catalogue acquisitions, signings and new works delivered under contract

Working with collection societies (e.g., PPL/Grammex/Sound Exchange), affiliates, sub-publishers & 3rd party suppliers to ensure complete ISRC records

Adding all new ISRCs to iMaestro

Disseminating new ISRCs to societies, 3rd party sub-publishers and Aggregators

IPI (formerly CAE) management & society affiliation:

Identifying all controlled writer/publishers where an IPI or society affiliation is missing in Maestro

Working with global societies and CISAC (society umbrella organisation responsible for IPI management) to obtain missing IPIs & society affiliations and populate iMaestro accordingly

Data Accuracy & Completeness in Core Systems:

Ensuring all users input complete data when creating compositions/clients in iMaestro

Working with Vistex to build mandatory fields for key data fields so users must input complete data for a work so that it can be registered/shipped/linked to clients

Utilising exception reporting to identify any incomplete data in the system and liaise with local copyright teams to update and complete.

Building data exception reports for compositions & clients created in a defined period and identifying missing data, to be circulated on a regular basis to Copyright staff with instructions to update works/clients accordingly

Rerunning reports on a regular basis to monitor progress and resending updated reports to relevant Copyright staff

Working closely with Head of Copyright to identify reoccurring errors for education and training purposes

Sharing reports with a summary of findings with MDs in each office

Registration Audit:

Investigating a process with 3rd party sub-publishers/local societies to receive the registration status that can be loaded into Maestro and following up with local sub-publishers to manage missing/rejected registrations

Working directly with 3rd party sub-publishers to understand how to receive regular updates to be loaded into Maestro showing registration status at their local society

Working with Vistex to understand if incoming CWR files can be loaded into Maestro without a corresponding outgoing file

Working with 3rd party sub-publishers/societies to determine if they would accept direct registrations from WMG

Legacy Data Registration management:

Organising a project to compare data with collection societies to understand where there are gaps in their database and in some cases, gaps in our data for legacy acquisitions

Liaising with the societies and local sub-publishers to obtain a list of WMG works in their database and comparing data with iMaestro to find discrepancies

Working with Copyright to make direct registrations or shipments to 3rd party sub-publishers and ensuring any missing works are researched and loaded into Maestro where necessary

Development Projects:

Providing significant input on a number of data-based projects, including building an audio database (including audio files) and an audio-visual database (including cue sheets and time codes)

Working closely with IT department and others within the business to specify business requirements for each project and take on product ownership of resulting databases

Data Structure for analysis/reporting purposes:

Creating additional iMaestro data fields and tags to identify where compositions, writers and publishers fall into certain categories e.g., if writers/deals are classical or non-classical

Gathering data to understand required reports and building relevant fields/tags to be populated

Liaising with Copyright & Royalty teams to ensure existing data is updated and the fields/tags are populated for new deals/songs

Working with WMG Directors and Senior Management globally to understand the suite of Maestro reports required to better understand our business and its trends

Building fields/tags required for data reporting

Building the front-end reports menu for self-serve purposes

Working with Copyright & Royalty departments to plan population of fields for legacy data, including deciding if fields can be auto populated

Reporting on progress of completion of legacy data compositions/clients

SKILLS & BEHAVIOURAL REQUIREMENTS:

Experience

Experience of managing large data sets, ideally for a global music publisher, record company or rights society is essential

Knowledge

Understanding the challenges posed in digital data aggregation and management

Understanding the role of a publisher within the global music industry

Understanding the role of a copyright department within a music publisher

Understanding the flow of rights and royalties between writers, publishers, recording companies, collection societies, agencies, and licensees

Skills and Abilities

A proficient user of Microsoft Office Software, particularly Excel

A high level of verbal and written communication

An intermediate understanding of Structured Query Language desirable but not essential

Personal Qualities

High level of organisation and accuracy

Keen to collaborate on group projects

Able to manage shifting priorities in a changing environment

Able to work to a deadline

A logical approach to problem solving

Availability

Core working hours are 0930 to 1730 Monday to Friday, however you will need to be flexible and able to work additional hours as required ensuring deadlines are met.