Position:
Copyright Manager
Employer:
PACE Rights Management
Category:
Copyright
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Jan 17th 2022
A full-time role at the global leader in assisting Rightsholders to Direct License their Live Public Performance Rights, and assisting Rightsholders and Platforms/Promoters to license rights for Streamed Concerts. 

EXPERIENCE:

  • Minimum 2 years full-time experience working at a Publisher or PRO, or in Artist Management. 

SKILLSET:

  • ATTENTION TO DETAIL.
  • Ability to multitask, and efficiently and effectively manage time.
  • Excellent organisational skills.
  • Problem solver.
  • Team player.
  • Strong communication skills both verbal and written (English required, but secondary languages also preferred).
  • Experienced in using IT: Mail, Numbers, Excel, Pages, Word.
  • Discretion. 

 ROLE:

  • Liaising with Artist Managers to create and verify Potential Works sheets.
  • Researching Rightsholder contacts, and engaging with them about Direct Licensing.
  • Creating the relevant paperwork and liaising with Management and PRO’s to assist Rightsholders to withdraw the relevant rights from the PRO Network.
  • Verifying Notices sent by PROs to their Affiliates.
  • Reporting directly to company owners.

OPPORTUNITIES: 

  • Flexible working hours and location.
  • Opportunity to expand and evolve role.

WAGE:

  • Competitive.

To apply, please send covering letter and CV to: careers@PACErm.com

