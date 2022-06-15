Copyright Manager

A full-time role at the global leader in assisting Rightsholders (writers & publishers) to

Direct License their Live Public Performance Rights.

EXPERIENCE:

Minimum two (2) years full-time experience working at a Publisher or PRO, or in Artist

Management.

SKILLSET:

ATTENTION TO DETAIL.

Ability to multitask, and efficiently and effectively manage time.

Excellent organisational skills.

Problem solver.

Team player.

Ability to accept and learn from any errors made (we’re all human), and make the necessary adjustments going forward.

Strong communication skills both verbal and written (English required, but secondary languages also preferred).

Experienced in using IT: Mail, Numbers, Excel, Pages, Word.

Discretion.

ROLE:

Liaising with Artist Managers and Publishers to create and verify Potential Works Sheets.

Researching Rightsholder contacts, and engaging with them about Direct Licensing.

Creating the relevant paperwork and liaising with Management and PRO’s to assist

Rightsholders to Withdraw the relevant rights.

Verifying Notices sent by PROs to their Affiliates.

Reporting directly to company owners.

OPPORTUNITIES:

Flexible working hours and location.

Opportunity to expand and evolve role.

WAGE:

Competitive.

To apply, please send covering letter and CV to: careers@PACErm.com