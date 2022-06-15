Copyright Manager

Your site will load in 16 seconds
A full-time role at the global leader in assisting Rightsholders (writers &amp; publishers) to
Direct License their Live Public Performance Rights.

EXPERIENCE:
Minimum two (2) years full-time experience working at a Publisher or PRO, or in Artist
Management.

SKILLSET:

  • ATTENTION TO DETAIL.
  • Ability to multitask, and efficiently and effectively manage time.
  • Excellent organisational skills.
  • Problem solver.
  • Team player.
  • Ability to accept and learn from any errors made (we’re all human), and make the necessary adjustments going forward.
  • Strong communication skills both verbal and written (English required, but secondary languages also preferred).
  • Experienced in using IT: Mail, Numbers, Excel, Pages, Word.
  • Discretion.

ROLE:

  • Liaising with Artist Managers and Publishers to create and verify Potential Works Sheets.
  • Researching Rightsholder contacts, and engaging with them about Direct Licensing.
  • Creating the relevant paperwork and liaising with Management and PRO’s to assist
  • Rightsholders to Withdraw the relevant rights.
  • Verifying Notices sent by PROs to their Affiliates.
  • Reporting directly to company owners.

OPPORTUNITIES:

  • Flexible working hours and location.
  • Opportunity to expand and evolve role.

WAGE:
Competitive.

To apply, please send covering letter and CV to: careers@PACErm.com

