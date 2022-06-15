Copyright Manager

A full-time role at the global leader in assisting Rightsholders (writers & publishers) to
Direct License their Live Public Performance Rights.
EXPERIENCE:
Minimum two (2) years full-time experience working at a Publisher or PRO, or in Artist
Management.
SKILLSET:
- ATTENTION TO DETAIL.
- Ability to multitask, and efficiently and effectively manage time.
- Excellent organisational skills.
- Problem solver.
- Team player.
- Ability to accept and learn from any errors made (we’re all human), and make the necessary adjustments going forward.
- Strong communication skills both verbal and written (English required, but secondary languages also preferred).
- Experienced in using IT: Mail, Numbers, Excel, Pages, Word.
- Discretion.
ROLE:
- Liaising with Artist Managers and Publishers to create and verify Potential Works Sheets.
- Researching Rightsholder contacts, and engaging with them about Direct Licensing.
- Creating the relevant paperwork and liaising with Management and PRO’s to assist
- Rightsholders to Withdraw the relevant rights.
- Verifying Notices sent by PROs to their Affiliates.
- Reporting directly to company owners.
OPPORTUNITIES:
- Flexible working hours and location.
- Opportunity to expand and evolve role.
WAGE:
Competitive.
To apply, please send covering letter and CV to: careers@PACErm.com