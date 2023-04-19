Copyright/Royalty Assistant

Peermusic was founded over 90 years ago by renowned visionary Ralph S. Peer, and is the largest independent music publisher in the world, with 38 offices in 31 countries and owning or administering over 1 million copyrights. We are looking for a hardworking and enthusiastic person to assist in our UK office within the Copyright and Royalty departments.

Copyright duties will include updating our repertoire database, liaising with writers and original publishers on our roster as well as our other branches worldwide, registration of agreements and songs with the PRS for Music, dealing with duplicate claims, reporting live performances and handling general copyright queries.

Royalty tasks will include preparing accurate royalty accounting for our clients, handling and reconciling of all royalty receipts and preparing them for processing, raising royalty payments to clients, dealing with client queries regarding their statements and ensuring all clients have access to our royalty portal.

Successful candidates will be required to assist with any other copyright and royalty tasks and projects as directed by the Copyright Manager and Administration Manager, as well as other general office duties such as dealing with the post, answering the phone and helping out in other areas of the company as required.

Required Skills:

Candidate needs to be computer literate with Excel and Word experience and a reasonable typing speed. Intermediate to advanced Excel skills would be beneficial. Good attention to detail and accuracy is extremely important. Organizational and communication skills, as well as a high level of written and spoken English are also essential. We are looking for someone with a positive attitude, who can work as part of a team as well as independently.

Any previous Copyright/Royalty/Administration training or experience within the Music Industry would be advantageous.