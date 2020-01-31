Corporate Executive (6 month contract)

Overall Purpose:

An exciting opportunity for a dynamic, self-starter to become an integral member of Paradigms Brand Partnership business. Initially a 6 month placement, with potential for a permanent contract for the right candidate.

Paradigm Agency Uk represents approx. 1100 artists, some of the UK’s most exciting music talent. The successful candidate will be a motivated, positive and adaptable individual who will be part of our fast-paced team, situated in the heart of the agency.

Working closely with our Agents, Managers and Partners to secure Private and Corporate bookings. The successful candidate will have a good understanding of events and talent and experience in securing and upselling artist solutions.

Key responsibilities:

BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

Responsible for agreed targets and revenue lines

Manage incoming private and corporate leads, ensure they are turned around in a professional and timely manner and maintaining existing buyer/client relationships

Liasie with agents on artists, avails and relevance

Oversee projects from start to finish

Attend gigs, festivals and events to represent

Keep up to speed with the commercially relevant acts on the roster

Look to understand prospective client’s business, formulate rounded solutions and proactively offer solutions to challenges

At event – be visible with brand partners with a flexible, positive ‘can do’ approach, not afraid to roll up their sleeves to deliver when necessary

TEAM

Manage the Corporate Assistant, ensure focused and clear on what they need to deliver

Ensure your line manager has all needed info / support when required

Work closely with Paradigm wider teams to ensure the right information is gathered and proposed

Build relationships with relevant business stakeholders to enable smooth process & accurate delivery of any partnerships

Keep accurate records of business under discussion and ensure all admin is up to date

Manage project revenues, costs and margins

Help devise systems and reporting that support and strengthen comms between Corporate & Brand

Key skills needed:

A highly motivated and conscientious individual

Pro-active and organised, able to oversee multiple projects with tight deadlines

The ability to “work the angles” finding opportunities / solutions in challenges

Able to collaborate with key internal stakeholders

Good people manager, invested in people development

Good listener, able understand business challenges and opportunities

The ability to develop relevant & lucrative conversations

Able to stay calm and work through solutions

A team player who can effectively manage upwards, also share ideas and inspiration with the team

A proven negotiator with the ability to “close” deals

Strong team values and work ethics

Excellent communicator (written and verbal)

Flexible & adaptable to change

Skilled at troubleshooting and problem solving

Ideally experience in: