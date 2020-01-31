Corporate Executive (6 month contract)

Your site will load in 16 seconds
Overall Purpose:

An exciting opportunity for a dynamic, self-starter to become an integral member of Paradigms Brand Partnership business. Initially a 6 month placement, with potential for a permanent contract for the right candidate.

Paradigm Agency Uk represents approx. 1100 artists, some of the UK’s most exciting music talent. The successful candidate will be a motivated, positive and adaptable individual who will be part of our fast-paced team, situated in the heart of the agency. 

Working closely with our Agents, Managers and Partners to secure Private and Corporate bookings. The successful candidate will have a good understanding of events and talent and experience in securing and upselling artist solutions.

Key responsibilities:

BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

  • Responsible for agreed targets and revenue lines
  • Manage incoming private and corporate leads, ensure they are turned around in a professional and timely manner and maintaining existing buyer/client relationships
  • Liasie with agents on artists, avails and relevance
  • Oversee projects from start to finish
  • Attend gigs, festivals and events to represent
  • Keep up to speed with the commercially relevant acts on the roster 
  • Look to understand prospective client’s business, formulate rounded solutions and proactively offer solutions to challenges
  • At event – be visible with brand partners with a flexible, positive ‘can do’ approach, not afraid to roll up their sleeves to deliver when necessary

TEAM

  • Manage the Corporate Assistant, ensure focused and clear on what they need to deliver
  • Ensure your line manager has all needed info / support when required
  • Work closely with Paradigm wider teams to ensure the right information is gathered and proposed 
  • Build relationships with relevant business stakeholders to enable smooth process & accurate delivery of any partnerships
  • Keep accurate records of business under discussion and ensure all admin is up to date
  • Manage project revenues, costs and margins
  • Help devise systems and reporting that support and strengthen comms between Corporate & Brand

Key skills needed:

  • A highly motivated and conscientious individual
  • Pro-active and organised, able to oversee multiple projects with tight deadlines
  • The ability to “work the angles” finding opportunities / solutions in challenges
  • Able to collaborate with key internal stakeholders
  • Good people manager, invested in people development
  • Good listener, able understand business challenges and opportunities
  • The ability to develop relevant & lucrative conversations
  • Able to stay calm and work through solutions
  • A team player who can effectively manage upwards, also share ideas and inspiration with the team
  • A proven negotiator with the ability to “close” deals
  • Strong team values and work ethics
  • Excellent communicator (written and verbal)
  • Flexible & adaptable to change
  • Skilled at troubleshooting and problem solving

Ideally experience in:

  • People management
  • Experience in a sales environment 
  • Developing client relationships
  • Brokering & delivery of talent lead partnerships
  • Driving renewals (by providing credible solutions and seamless delivery)
  • Liaison and project development with artist management, clients, PR & experiential agencies
  • An interest / passion in music

 

 

 

 

 

