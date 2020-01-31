Corporate Executive (6 month contract)

Overall Purpose:
An exciting opportunity for a dynamic, self-starter to become an integral member of Paradigms Brand Partnership business. Initially a 6 month placement, with potential for a permanent contract for the right candidate.
Paradigm Agency Uk represents approx. 1100 artists, some of the UK’s most exciting music talent. The successful candidate will be a motivated, positive and adaptable individual who will be part of our fast-paced team, situated in the heart of the agency.
Working closely with our Agents, Managers and Partners to secure Private and Corporate bookings. The successful candidate will have a good understanding of events and talent and experience in securing and upselling artist solutions.
Key responsibilities:
BUSINESS MANAGEMENT
- Responsible for agreed targets and revenue lines
- Manage incoming private and corporate leads, ensure they are turned around in a professional and timely manner and maintaining existing buyer/client relationships
- Liasie with agents on artists, avails and relevance
- Oversee projects from start to finish
- Attend gigs, festivals and events to represent
- Keep up to speed with the commercially relevant acts on the roster
- Look to understand prospective client’s business, formulate rounded solutions and proactively offer solutions to challenges
- At event – be visible with brand partners with a flexible, positive ‘can do’ approach, not afraid to roll up their sleeves to deliver when necessary
TEAM
- Manage the Corporate Assistant, ensure focused and clear on what they need to deliver
- Ensure your line manager has all needed info / support when required
- Work closely with Paradigm wider teams to ensure the right information is gathered and proposed
- Build relationships with relevant business stakeholders to enable smooth process & accurate delivery of any partnerships
- Keep accurate records of business under discussion and ensure all admin is up to date
- Manage project revenues, costs and margins
- Help devise systems and reporting that support and strengthen comms between Corporate & Brand
Key skills needed:
- A highly motivated and conscientious individual
- Pro-active and organised, able to oversee multiple projects with tight deadlines
- The ability to “work the angles” finding opportunities / solutions in challenges
- Able to collaborate with key internal stakeholders
- Good people manager, invested in people development
- Good listener, able understand business challenges and opportunities
- The ability to develop relevant & lucrative conversations
- Able to stay calm and work through solutions
- A team player who can effectively manage upwards, also share ideas and inspiration with the team
- A proven negotiator with the ability to “close” deals
- Strong team values and work ethics
- Excellent communicator (written and verbal)
- Flexible & adaptable to change
- Skilled at troubleshooting and problem solving
Ideally experience in:
- People management
- Experience in a sales environment
- Developing client relationships
- Brokering & delivery of talent lead partnerships
- Driving renewals (by providing credible solutions and seamless delivery)
- Liaison and project development with artist management, clients, PR & experiential agencies
- An interest / passion in music