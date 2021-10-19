Corporate & Private Booker

Overall Purpose:

Paradigm Agency Uk oversees live for around 1200 music artists, including many of the UK’s most exciting talent. The successful candidate will be a motivated, positive and adaptable individual who will be part of our fast-paced team, situated in the heart of the agency.

Reporting to the Commercial Director, working closely with the wider brand team, Agents, Managers and external network to secure Private and Corporate shows as well as helping develop tactical concepts and special projects in tandem with the wider team. The successful candidate will have a good understanding of the roster, events and music talent generally, also experience in securing and upselling artist solutions.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

General Corporate

Responsible for agreed targets and revenue lines

Build a robust knowledge of the roster and Artist USP’s

Manage incoming private and corporate leads, ensure they are turned around quickly, in a professional and timely manner

Responsible for Live and Stream based solutions

Maintain & grow existing buyer/client relationships

Oversee live performance based events from start to finish

Look to understand prospective client’s business, formulate rounded solutions and proactively offer solutions to challenges

Preparing offers and sending over show confirmations

Liaise with Agents to gather info on relevant Artists, avails and any compelling / tactical info

Keep info sheet updated with Agents insight on Artists, fees for corporate etc

Proactive

Research talent booking agency’s & relevant contacts and ensure we have a dialogue with all

Reach out to all pre-existing leads.

Re-establish the corporate bookings database and approach regularly with roster updates.

Look to target new buyers - client direct, specialist projects leads (e.g. Grand Prix, Cannes etc)

Help devise systems and reporting that ensure smooth comms between Corporate & Brand and rest of company

Collaborate / support wider team if brief allows for a more strategic / creative responses

Collaborate / support wider team on proactive Artist projects, IP development etc

Reporting

Weekly report on what is outstanding and what should be chased

Weekly update for Paradigm – list of shows confirmed and offers

Ensure your line manager has all needed info / support when required

Keep accurate records of business under discussion and ensure all admin is up to date

Help devise systems and reporting that support and strengthen comms between Corporate & Brand

Keep wider Commercial team up to date on Artist developments / new bookings

Work closely with wider Paradigm teams to ensure the right information is gathered and proposed to clients

Build relationships with business stakeholders to enable smooth process & accurate delivery of any partnerships

Manage project revenues, costs and margins

Key skills needed

A highly motivated and conscientious individual

Pro-active and organised, able to oversee multiple projects with tight deadlines

The ability to “work the angles” finding opportunities / solutions in challenges

Able to collaborate with key internal stakeholders

A proven negotiator with the ability to “close” deals and upsell

Pro-active and organised, able to oversee the creation of multiple projects to tight deadlines at any one time

Good people manager, invested in people development

Good listener, able understand business challenges and opportunities

The ability to develop relevant & lucrative conversations

Ability to take direction positively

A team player who can effectively manage upwards, also share ideas and inspiration with the team

Strong team values and work ethics

Excellent communicator (written and verbal)

Flexible & adaptable to change

Skilled at troubleshooting and problem solving

Ability to work under pressure / work with challenging characters and navigate solutions

Ideally the candidate will have

A network of existing key contacts

Experience in negotiations with Artist Management, clients, PR & experiential agencies

A knowledge of how live shows run

Experience in a sales environment

Experience in developing client relationships

Experience in brokering & delivery of talent led partnerships

Experience in driving renewals

A strong interest / passion in live music

A strong interest / passion in London nightlife scene and cultural trends

