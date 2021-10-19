Corporate & Private Booker

Overall Purpose:
Paradigm Agency Uk oversees live for around 1200 music artists, including many of the UK’s most exciting talent. The successful candidate will be a motivated, positive and adaptable individual who will be part of our fast-paced team, situated in the heart of the agency.
Reporting to the Commercial Director, working closely with the wider brand team, Agents, Managers and external network to secure Private and Corporate shows as well as helping develop tactical concepts and special projects in tandem with the wider team. The successful candidate will have a good understanding of the roster, events and music talent generally, also experience in securing and upselling artist solutions.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
General Corporate
- Responsible for agreed targets and revenue lines
- Build a robust knowledge of the roster and Artist USP’s
- Manage incoming private and corporate leads, ensure they are turned around quickly, in a professional and timely manner
- Responsible for Live and Stream based solutions
- Maintain & grow existing buyer/client relationships
- Oversee live performance based events from start to finish
- Look to understand prospective client’s business, formulate rounded solutions and proactively offer solutions to challenges
- Preparing offers and sending over show confirmations
- Liaise with Agents to gather info on relevant Artists, avails and any compelling / tactical info
- Keep info sheet updated with Agents insight on Artists, fees for corporate etc
Proactive
- Research talent booking agency’s & relevant contacts and ensure we have a dialogue with all
- Reach out to all pre-existing leads.
- Re-establish the corporate bookings database and approach regularly with roster updates.
- Look to target new buyers - client direct, specialist projects leads (e.g. Grand Prix, Cannes etc)
- Help devise systems and reporting that ensure smooth comms between Corporate & Brand and rest of company
- Collaborate / support wider team if brief allows for a more strategic / creative responses
- Collaborate / support wider team on proactive Artist projects, IP development etc
Reporting
- Weekly report on what is outstanding and what should be chased
- Weekly update for Paradigm – list of shows confirmed and offers
- Ensure your line manager has all needed info / support when required
- Keep accurate records of business under discussion and ensure all admin is up to date
- Help devise systems and reporting that support and strengthen comms between Corporate & Brand
- Keep wider Commercial team up to date on Artist developments / new bookings
- Work closely with wider Paradigm teams to ensure the right information is gathered and proposed to clients
- Build relationships with business stakeholders to enable smooth process & accurate delivery of any partnerships
- Manage project revenues, costs and margins
Key skills needed
- A highly motivated and conscientious individual
- Pro-active and organised, able to oversee multiple projects with tight deadlines
- The ability to “work the angles” finding opportunities / solutions in challenges
- Able to collaborate with key internal stakeholders
- A proven negotiator with the ability to “close” deals and upsell
- Pro-active and organised, able to oversee the creation of multiple projects to tight deadlines at any one time
- Good people manager, invested in people development
- Good listener, able understand business challenges and opportunities
- The ability to develop relevant & lucrative conversations
- Ability to take direction positively
- A team player who can effectively manage upwards, also share ideas and inspiration with the team
- Strong team values and work ethics
- Excellent communicator (written and verbal)
- Flexible & adaptable to change
- Skilled at troubleshooting and problem solving
- Ability to work under pressure / work with challenging characters and navigate solutions
Ideally the candidate will have
- A network of existing key contacts
- Experience in negotiations with Artist Management, clients, PR & experiential agencies
- A knowledge of how live shows run
- Experience in a sales environment
- Experience in developing client relationships
- Experience in brokering & delivery of talent led partnerships
- Experience in driving renewals
- A strong interest / passion in live music
- A strong interest / passion in London nightlife scene and cultural trends
Paradigm Agency is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.