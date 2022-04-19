We are a Live Music & Events Promoter looking for a Creative Artworker to join our ranks.

The Role

This is an artwork role for a perfectionist who loves design and is very detail oriented. You will be joining our creative team and will be a key player in delivering pixel-perfect assets to our clients.

Skills & responsibilities

You will:

Work closely with and support the creative team by taking designs and artwork from their conception and perfecting them before final sign-off.

Work directly with a wide variety of promoters and their assistants, join creative meetings and be part of the creative process.

Have the ability to follow briefs and faithfully recreate assets in line with existing designs.

Create original digital/print assets to size and scale. Adapt existing artwork to alternative layouts and/or formats.

Ensure work comes out in tidy, well-structured layouts. Correct and format assets (for both print and digital) before they're sent to the printers or to the client for delivery.

Check approved artwork ensuring that all output is pixel-perfect and adheres to specs/guidelines.

Work on a variety of projects simultaneously.

Manage the delivery of artwork according to deadlines.

Keep an accurate record of time spent on each project with the use of Time Sheets.

We're looking for:

3+ years of experience in a similar role.

Extensive knowledge of Print and Digital.

Accuracy and attention to detail, along with good typography and layout skills.

Ability to build relationships with clients and interpret feedback.

Good understanding of brand guidelines. A creative eye able to create visual concepts following existing guides.

Retouching skills and visualising techniques.

Outstanding knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud programmes, specifically Photoshop and InDesign.

Basic understanding of color profiles and sending artwork through Specle/Repro.

Strong organisational, interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal).

Work effectively on your own as well as part of a team



What we offer

Work Benefits (From Day 1)

Annual Leave – contractually 28 days

Training & Upskilling – we firmly believe in lifelong learning and encourage our team members to continue their development for the good of the company and the induvial.

Wellbeing – we believe in looking after the mental health of our talented workforce, as such we have a Wellbeing hub, mental health first-aider and a wellness action plan

Regular Staff social events

Tickets to our shows/festivals with few exceptions

Work Benefits (Post Probation Period)

Life Insurance Policy – Equal to four (4) times base salary

Learning and Development - As part of your ongoing learning and development you will have access to a range of tools and courses appropriate to your role and career goals

Pension – Kilimanjaro match pension contributions up to 5% of salary

Private Medical Insurance through WPA

Interest Free Season Ticket Loan Scheme - Loans deducted from net pay over a 12-month period

Cycle to work scheme – In partnership with Evans Cycles

Maternity/Paternity leave – above statutory requirement

About Us

Kilimanjaro Live is the UK largest independent live entertainment promoter, working across largescale stadium events, gigs, festivals, theatre tours, comedy, Christmas light trails and everything in between! As well as a roster of household names, Kilimanjaro takes pride in developing and nurturing new acts and talent.

We are a company that values diversity and are committed to providing equal opportunity to every application we receive, recruiting on merit only.