Creative Director (A&R)

The A Side: A Day in The Life

Representing all companies and composers within the Classics and Screen division, the Creative Director will be responsible for developing and maintaining creative strategy for signed composers, writers and producers and working directly with composers, writers and their managers and agents.

The Creative Director will work with the rest of the international Promotions & A&R teams to find and develop the best rising talent and established composers; and support legacy composers and catalogues in providing opportunities to further the discovery of their music (creating writing, co-writing, sampling and remixing opportunities).

The Creative Director will work with the international Promotions & A&R teams to co-ordinate consulting regularly with artistic planners to discuss repertoire, season planning, and opportunities for all composers associated with the division (creating dance, orchestral, opera or installation opportunities).

The B Side: Skills & Experience

Be Creative

Source and identify new opportunities and lead creative discussions and pitches

Develop current writers and create cowriter opportunities

Track and sign new composer/writer talent from around the world to UMPG

Be Operational

Set, deliver, and exceed business goals around growth, revenue, strategic value, and innovation

Lead and be responsible for all creative output from initial pitch and development through to execution and launch, working with artists and managers to both interpret their ideas and shape the creative vision

Successfully implement new creative partnerships whether within the company or outside of Universal Music, and create innovative opportunities

You will be comfortable working with the Commercial side of the business and will extensively collaborate with the executive team on business strategy, content strategy, business process optimisation, revenue optimisation, and research and analysis

Person Specification

Experience in a creative leadership role within music

Exceptional communication and presentation skills

A passion for music, culture, and c This person will be driven by a desire to experiment with new formats and technologies, as well as a history of successful music productions.

A strong track record and extensive network in music

Bonus Tracks: Your Benefits

Group Personal Pension Scheme (between 3% and 9%)

Private Medical Insurance

25 paid days of annual leave

Interest Free Season Ticket Loan available

Holiday Purchase scheme

Dental and Travel Insurance options

Cycle to Work Scheme

Salary Sacrifice Cars

Subsidised Gym Membership

Employee Discounts (Reward Gateway)

