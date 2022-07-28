Creative Manager (Festivals & Venues)

Core Contribution

Utilising a first-class network of programmers and presenters, together with a broad knowledge of classical music and today's composers in the cultural landscape of today, the Creative Manager will promote the music of composers published by the Wise Music Group (WMG) to local and international classical music markets, with a primary focus promoting our rights to venues and festivals.

Areas of accountability

Shaping the Business - The Marketplace

To research markets into which the rights owned by WMG will be promoted, with specific attention to promoting our rights to Festivals and Venues in the UK and internationally

To deliver company-wide promotion strategies to the relevant markets

To provide opportunities for the performance, broadcast and recording of WMG copyrights

To create opportunities for new commissions and projects for WMG composers

Travel to meet with presenters both locally and internationally when possible, or meet virtually as required

Composers and their music

To be the principal contact for specific composers

To maintain relationships between composers and/or their agents

To approach potential programmers and commissioners, locally and internationally, and to secure opportunities for the composers and rights owned by WMG

To liaise with the Managing Editor over production of materials and delivery schedules.

Process Management/Development - Managing Information and Knowledge

To record information regarding composer schedules and their music on departmental systems

To use the digital promotion tools and carry out related data analysis to ensure effective promotion

Internal and External Interaction

To communicate effectively with colleagues within the global team of Wise Music Classical, the Editorial and Creative teams and other areas of WMG as appropriate

To respond to enquiries from internal departments in relation to the work of composers

To act on external enquiries in relation to WMG copyrights and composers

To assist in the management and creation of promotional tools across all platforms

To provide information to external agents and managers working with the composers

To proactively promote our copyrights

To attend departmental and company meetings.

SKILLS

The Creative Manager will have:

First class interpersonal skills

At least 3 years’ experience of working in the promotion or performance of both classical and contemporary music

A working knowledge of the music industry

An established network of industry contacts

Excellent written English and communication abilities

The capability to manage multiple projects and deadlines

A degree or equivalent qualification in music

An active interest in contemporary classical music

Excellent computer skills, including Microsoft office and the ability to learn new systems quickly



Office location

W1, London

Working hours

Core working hours are 09:30 to 5:30 Monday to Friday. Wise Music Group operates a hybrid working model which requires employees to work two days a week at our Berners Street Office location (or more if you wish!). For this role occasional travel and work out of office hours to attend concerts is required.

Salary band

25-30K

About Us

Wise Music Group maintains a global network of standalone offices including London, New York, Los Angeles, Sydney, Copenhagen, Bergamo, Madrid, Paris, Milan, Tokyo and Berlin.

The group’s publishing houses and imprints include some of the most famous names in the history of music including Chester Music, G. Schirmer, Associated Music Publishers, Novello & Co, Éditions Alphonse Leduc, Première Music, Le Chant du Monde, Edition Wilhelm Hansen, Unión Musical Ediciones, Bosworth Music GmbH, and Campbell Connelly.



Wise Music Group owns or controls nearly half a million copyrights – including the world’s largest independent holding of historic and contemporary classical music – as well as a huge range of popular songs spanning evergreen, jazz, reggae, blues, pop and rock. The group also represents nearly 100 of today’s most successful living composers and songwriters working in classical music, opera, ballet, pop, film, television and advertising. Represented composers include Ólafur Arnalds, Hania Rani, Ludovico Einaudi, Philip Glass, Joby Talbot, Igor Stravinsky, Francis Poulenc, Olivier Messiaen, Jean Sibelius, Hans Abrahamsen, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Missy Mazzoli, Kaija Saariaho, Samuel Barber and Tan Dun.