Creative Manager

AMLOR Music Publishing is an independent publisher focussed on the creative development and advancement of the artists and songwriters it partners with. Established in London in 2018 we have built an eclectic roster of established and developing songwriters.

We are now looking for a well-organised, creative and self-motivated music lover to join the team.

The role has a broad creative remit; from song-pitching and support for the existing roster to scouting and signing new artists, producers and writers.

The successful candidate will need a strong attention to detail while also showing confidence and creative initiative to uncover opportunities for our roster.

Main Responsibilities include:

-Identify and help sign new emerging talent across all genres in the UK and internationally

-Development of our existing roster of writers through creative song pitching and co-writing initiatives.

-Co-ordinating writer sessions and maintaining diaries

-Collaborating with the wider team and maintaining strong communication with management

-Maintaining AMLOR’s web-site and social media presence

Skills required:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Some experience working with Excel and Powerpoint will be helpful

Strong organisation and prioritisation skills

Confidence to make decisions in sometimes pressured environments

Working well as part of a team

Experience in the role is not essential but some network of relationships with the a+r and creative community in the UK industry preferable

A love of new music in any genre

Salary

Competitive depending on experience

Please contact us here : info@amlormusic.com

Applications close Monday 13th Sep