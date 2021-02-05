Your site will load in 16 seconds
Position:
Creative Producer
Employer:
Supernature
Category:
Music
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Feb 9th 2021
Supernature
Innovative artist services company Supernature is looking for a dynamic, experienced Creative Producer to join the team as we continue to expand our in-house capabilities.

Supernature has quickly established itself as a force in the emerging artist services space, with an impressive track record developing and marketing the likes of AJ Tracey, Dorian Electra, Conducta & Kiwi Rekords, Sega Bodega, Juice Menace and many more. With a keen focus on empowerment and entrepreneurship, we partner with creators to provide career strategy, creative direction and a full set of production, distribution and business tools.

As Creative Producer at Supernature, you would be responsible for the development and production of a wide array of original video and audio content for our global roster of artists. The successful candidate will be not only an organised, versatile producer, but a passionate believer in the value of culture and artistic independence.

Your responsibilities:

  • Developing distinctive, engaging audio and visual content, including music videos, live performances & events, podcasts, photoshoots, social content and more
  • Overseeing the execution of creative plans, hiring and managing external production partners and directors to help bring ideas to life
  • Sourcing locations and equipment, coordinating logistics and travel arrangements for content shoots
  • Ensuring seamless pre-production processes so that all planned content is captured to the required specifications
  • Managing projects effectively to ensure results are delivered on time, to the expected standard, and within budget
  • Projecting and managing production budgets effectively
  • Building and expanding Supernature’s network of creative freelancers
  • Maintaining up-to-date knowledge of the latest platform developments and social trends in order to keep work fresh and relevant
  • Constantly seeking and developing new content opportunities across Supernature’s roster

About you:

  • 3+ years experience in a creative production role, music experience beneficial
  • Proven track record creating and delivering world class audio-visual content for a wide variety of clients
  • Extensive experience of all aspects of the production process, from creative and planning, through shooting/recording, editing and finishing, to final output
  • Proficiency with industry tools, including Premiere, After Effects, Photoshop etc
  • Excellent knowledge of digital media, and a deep understanding of its influence on popular culture
  • Keen interest and thorough understanding of the current musical & cultural landscape
  • Exceptional organisational skills and the ability to manage multiple priorities under pressure
  • Dedicated, dependable team-player with excellent communication abilities
  • Outstanding attention to detail and diligence in your work
  • Constantly seeking self-improvement and expanding your skillset
  • Keen advocate for artistic freedom and equity in the creative industries

Why us?

Supernature is at the cutting edge of the artist empowerment revolution. This is a unique opportunity to work with not only some of the most exciting artists in the independent sector, but a passionate team dedicated to creating a prosperous future for creators. We operate a flexible working policy, with unlimited paid leave.

