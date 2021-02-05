Innovative artist services company Supernature is looking for a dynamic, experienced Creative Producer to join the team as we continue to expand our in-house capabilities.

Supernature has quickly established itself as a force in the emerging artist services space, with an impressive track record developing and marketing the likes of AJ Tracey, Dorian Electra, Conducta & Kiwi Rekords, Sega Bodega, Juice Menace and many more. With a keen focus on empowerment and entrepreneurship, we partner with creators to provide career strategy, creative direction and a full set of production, distribution and business tools.

As Creative Producer at Supernature, you would be responsible for the development and production of a wide array of original video and audio content for our global roster of artists. The successful candidate will be not only an organised, versatile producer, but a passionate believer in the value of culture and artistic independence.

Your responsibilities:

Developing distinctive, engaging audio and visual content, including music videos, live performances & events, podcasts, photoshoots, social content and more

Overseeing the execution of creative plans, hiring and managing external production partners and directors to help bring ideas to life

Sourcing locations and equipment, coordinating logistics and travel arrangements for content shoots

Ensuring seamless pre-production processes so that all planned content is captured to the required specifications

Managing projects effectively to ensure results are delivered on time, to the expected standard, and within budget

Projecting and managing production budgets effectively

Building and expanding Supernature’s network of creative freelancers

Maintaining up-to-date knowledge of the latest platform developments and social trends in order to keep work fresh and relevant

Constantly seeking and developing new content opportunities across Supernature’s roster

About you:

3+ years experience in a creative production role, music experience beneficial

Proven track record creating and delivering world class audio-visual content for a wide variety of clients

Extensive experience of all aspects of the production process, from creative and planning, through shooting/recording, editing and finishing, to final output

Proficiency with industry tools, including Premiere, After Effects, Photoshop etc

Excellent knowledge of digital media, and a deep understanding of its influence on popular culture

Keen interest and thorough understanding of the current musical & cultural landscape

Exceptional organisational skills and the ability to manage multiple priorities under pressure

Dedicated, dependable team-player with excellent communication abilities

Outstanding attention to detail and diligence in your work

Constantly seeking self-improvement and expanding your skillset

Keen advocate for artistic freedom and equity in the creative industries

Why us?

Supernature is at the cutting edge of the artist empowerment revolution. This is a unique opportunity to work with not only some of the most exciting artists in the independent sector, but a passionate team dedicated to creating a prosperous future for creators. We operate a flexible working policy, with unlimited paid leave.