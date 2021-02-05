Innovative artist services company Supernature is looking for a dynamic, experienced Creative Producer to join the team as we continue to expand our in-house capabilities.
Supernature has quickly established itself as a force in the emerging artist services space, with an impressive track record developing and marketing the likes of AJ Tracey, Dorian Electra, Conducta & Kiwi Rekords, Sega Bodega, Juice Menace and many more. With a keen focus on empowerment and entrepreneurship, we partner with creators to provide career strategy, creative direction and a full set of production, distribution and business tools.
As Creative Producer at Supernature, you would be responsible for the development and production of a wide array of original video and audio content for our global roster of artists. The successful candidate will be not only an organised, versatile producer, but a passionate believer in the value of culture and artistic independence.
Your responsibilities:
- Developing distinctive, engaging audio and visual content, including music videos, live performances & events, podcasts, photoshoots, social content and more
- Overseeing the execution of creative plans, hiring and managing external production partners and directors to help bring ideas to life
- Sourcing locations and equipment, coordinating logistics and travel arrangements for content shoots
- Ensuring seamless pre-production processes so that all planned content is captured to the required specifications
- Managing projects effectively to ensure results are delivered on time, to the expected standard, and within budget
- Projecting and managing production budgets effectively
- Building and expanding Supernature’s network of creative freelancers
- Maintaining up-to-date knowledge of the latest platform developments and social trends in order to keep work fresh and relevant
- Constantly seeking and developing new content opportunities across Supernature’s roster
About you:
- 3+ years experience in a creative production role, music experience beneficial
- Proven track record creating and delivering world class audio-visual content for a wide variety of clients
- Extensive experience of all aspects of the production process, from creative and planning, through shooting/recording, editing and finishing, to final output
- Proficiency with industry tools, including Premiere, After Effects, Photoshop etc
- Excellent knowledge of digital media, and a deep understanding of its influence on popular culture
- Keen interest and thorough understanding of the current musical & cultural landscape
- Exceptional organisational skills and the ability to manage multiple priorities under pressure
- Dedicated, dependable team-player with excellent communication abilities
- Outstanding attention to detail and diligence in your work
- Constantly seeking self-improvement and expanding your skillset
- Keen advocate for artistic freedom and equity in the creative industries
Why us?
Supernature is at the cutting edge of the artist empowerment revolution. This is a unique opportunity to work with not only some of the most exciting artists in the independent sector, but a passionate team dedicated to creating a prosperous future for creators. We operate a flexible working policy, with unlimited paid leave.