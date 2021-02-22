ABOUT US

One House is building a community of creators and artists. We exist to empower creative people as entrepreneurs to own their intellectual property while pursuing artistic and commercial success on their own terms.

Our vision is to reshape the architecture of the creative industries to put equity-ownership and self-determination in the hands of a new generation of uncompromising, independent, globally successful creators.

One House is also partnered with scientists, economists and charity partners to address underrepresentation in the creative industries and to deliver a robust decarbonisation framework for creative businesses. We are building a unique network of digital tools and physical spaces to empower our creators and our team.

We love to collaborate with people who share our passion for creativity. Come and say hello.

ABOUT THE ROLE

As Creative Producer you will be responsible for managing a strikingly broad development slate, ranging from social media, music videos and other short form content to documentary format video, podcasts and other narrative formats. The right candidate will have an opportunity for rapid professional development and will therefore be capable of developing from title to pitch and be passionate about culture and telling stories that utilise cutting edge new platforms and technologies.

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES

Creating, developing and delivering content across the One House roster, and beyond.

Creative direction across our entire development slate.

Confidently developing ideas from title to pitch and be able to lead ideation, produce decks of the highest quality as well as sizzle reels and short edits.

Sourcing freelancers, equipment, locations and partners in order to deliver work at the highest standard.

Managing project budgets and timelines flawlessly.

Responsible for delivering highly organised and ambitious workflow across multiple projects in all aspects of production and pre-production.

Maintaining a cutting edge understanding of the evolving social media and digital landscape with an enthusiasm for experimentation and risk taking.

Managing relationships with commissioners including DSPs, terrestrial TV, radio, SVOD and brand partners.

ABOUT YOU

2+ years in development and/or creative production.

Media agnostic with an interest in developing audio and video formats across social media, documentary, podcasting, brand partnerships, music videos, installations and as-yet-undiscovered formats.

Superb communication skills, flexibility to different situations and a proactive nature.

An idiosyncratic creative vision and a desire to seek fresh approaches.

A keen and meticulous researcher with the ability to rapidly digest and understand new subjects.

You are able to develop ideas from title to pitch - experience with Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Final Cut.

WHY US?

One House is trying to change the way the world works for creative people. If you want to be part of this story then this is a unique opportunity. We are passionate about maintaining a welcoming environment for all candidates and are constantly finding ways to invest further in the One House community.

TO APPLY

You can apply by submitting a cover letter and CV via our application link. Please apply even if you don't quite meet all the requirements, as we'd still love to hear from you.