Creative Programme Manager maternity cover (up to 1-year fixed term contract)

Contract Type: up to 1-year maternity cover – 35 hours per week (Monday to Friday)

Reporting to: Head of Creative Programme

Location: London WC1X, however currently remote working

About Us

Help Musicians is an independent charity with an extraordinary history. For nearly 100 years we have provided a broad spectrum of help, support and opportunities to empower professional musicians through times of great need and times of opportunity, providing a lifetime of support when it is needed most.

The charity takes a personalised approach through its unique, integrated programme offering assistance across health and wellbeing, business skills and creative development. Our strong reserves have enabled us to react to the pandemic with a significant increase in the level of support we offer.

Help Musicians aims to make a meaningful difference to the lives of professional musicians and is passionate about creating a world where musicians thrive.

Overview of role

This role is integral to the delivery of the charity’s Creative Programme, managing current grant funding programmes and overseeing other specific projects as required. Covering a period of up to 1 year of maternity leave, you will focus on the day-to-day management and operational development of the charity’s creative grants funding schemes and processes, developing new areas of grant funding based on evidence and research, ensuring that funding schemes remain relevant and impactful to musicians across the UK.

To be successful you will be an effective starter-finisher with exceptional project management experience as well as a strong people manager with previous experience of managing a team. You have a proven track record in the delivery of grant funding programmes, engagement, outreach or artist development projects, gained in the charitable or music sector. A strong knowledge of artist/professional development in the UK as well as music education and the music scene more widely across a range of genres is desirable.

This is a fantastic opportunity to make a difference, in a supportive and dynamic team working to achieve the charity’s ambitions to support career and creative opportunities for music makers and the industry.

For full details of the role and how to apply please visit our website.

https://www.helpmusicians.org.uk/about-us/work-for-us

Deadline for applications: 9:00am on Wednesday 15th July 2020

Interviews will be held via Zoom on Friday 24th July 2020

All enquiries and applications should be made to recruitment@helpmusicians.org.uk

T: 020 7239 9100