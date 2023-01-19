About Round

We are a specialist agency servicing the biggest and most exciting names in the Music & Entertainment industry. We mix digital media, creators, technology and creativity to curate effective campaigns for our clients.



We are looking for a Creator Campaign Assistant to start immediately. You will help manage influencer & creator campaigns across multiple territories for our music and entertainment clients.



The ideal candidate should be passionate about music, online communities, and the creator landscape. Hands on experience of the key platforms in the short-form video content space is essential (TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts), and knowledge of the wider digital community platforms would be preferable(Reddit, Twitch, Discord). You should be knowledgeable of the latest trends across these.



In this role, you should be well-organised with strong research skills and an eye for detail. We’re looking for someone who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment and can bring their own individual interests and skills to the table.



Key Responsibilities

Manage campaign delivery from start to finish, including creative strategy, KPI’s, campaign optimisations, delivery reports and full campaign analysis.

Lead client relationships, providing timely updates on campaign delivery, attending strategy/planning sessions and status sessions remotely and in-person.

Manage relationships with key influencer contacts, agencies and individuals.

Maintain real-time knowledge of trends and popular culture.

Feedback campaign learnings and ideas to campaigns director & the rest of the team.

Work with campaign managers

Requirements

This is an entry level position

Passionate about the creator landscape, with hands on experience across the relevant platforms (e.g. TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube shorts)

Passion for data and marketing innovation

Ability to cope with multiple projects and business areas simultaneously

Candidates should be creative, innovative, organised, detail-oriented and resourceful. Must be able to prioritise and multitask

Proactive and able to work under own initiative

Basic knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite or Final Cut would be preferable, as well as mobile editing apps such as CapCut

Benefits