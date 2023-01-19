About Round
We are a specialist agency servicing the biggest and most exciting names in the Music & Entertainment industry. We mix digital media, creators, technology and creativity to curate effective campaigns for our clients.
We are looking for a Creator Campaign Assistant to start immediately. You will help manage influencer & creator campaigns across multiple territories for our music and entertainment clients.
The ideal candidate should be passionate about music, online communities, and the creator landscape. Hands on experience of the key platforms in the short-form video content space is essential (TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts), and knowledge of the wider digital community platforms would be preferable(Reddit, Twitch, Discord). You should be knowledgeable of the latest trends across these.
In this role, you should be well-organised with strong research skills and an eye for detail. We’re looking for someone who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment and can bring their own individual interests and skills to the table.
Key Responsibilities
-
Manage campaign delivery from start to finish, including creative strategy, KPI’s, campaign optimisations, delivery reports and full campaign analysis.
-
Lead client relationships, providing timely updates on campaign delivery, attending strategy/planning sessions and status sessions remotely and in-person.
-
Manage relationships with key influencer contacts, agencies and individuals.
-
Maintain real-time knowledge of trends and popular culture.
-
Feedback campaign learnings and ideas to campaigns director & the rest of the team.
-
Work with campaign managers
Requirements
-
This is an entry level position
-
Passionate about the creator landscape, with hands on experience across the relevant platforms (e.g. TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube shorts)
-
Passion for data and marketing innovation
-
Ability to cope with multiple projects and business areas simultaneously
-
Candidates should be creative, innovative, organised, detail-oriented and resourceful. Must be able to prioritise and multitask
-
Proactive and able to work under own initiative
-
Basic knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite or Final Cut would be preferable, as well as mobile editing apps such as CapCut
Benefits
-
Private healthcare (Vitality) with lots of perks for staying healthy; e.g. Amazon Prime Membership, Cinema tickets, discounts at various retailers
-
Gym membership
-
Cycle-to-work scheme
-
Access to tickets for various music festivals and events
-
Hybrid working policy - 3 days in the office, 2 days working from home
-
25 days paid holiday (+ Bank Holidays) and additional ‘Work from anywhere’ days