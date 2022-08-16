CRM and Digital Executive

Our AEG Presents Marketing team are looking for a CRM and Digital Assistant, to make sure our venues maintain a strong fan-first digital presence. Your digital expertise will be instrumental in ensuring our content is deployed on time and complies with core brand guidelines.

You’ll manage the day-to-day build and deployment of emails for Eventim Apollo, indigo at The O2 and Wolverhampton Civic Halls; and set up new show announcements across venue websites and social channels.

You’ll liaise with promoters for marketing support for all events at our venues; segment data from our databases to ensure all email targeting remains relevant; and assist in the management of screen content for Eventim Apollo and indigo at The O2.

Whilst supporting event coverage for venues and occasionally attend events to source content; you’ll maintain our presence on venue social media channels and provide ad-hoc support for AEG Presents CRM and Digital channels, working with the CRM Analyst.

You’ll also get to support the launch of new venues from a digital marketing perspective; including Wolverhampton Civic Halls and London Olympia.

This is an exciting role, where no two days are the same and you’ll get to be involved in some amazing projects.

We’re looking for someone with experience with CRM marketing tools, preferably Adobe Campaign and experience working with databases and segmentation.

You’ll be proficient in photo editing software, preferably Adobe Photoshop and in mid to enterprise class Content Management Systems.

You’ll have good knowledge and experience of using social networking platforms and scheduling tools; and in reporting and tracking tools e.g. Google Analytics or Omniture.

With an ability to prioritise a varied workload to ensure deadlines are met; you’ll be self-motivated, with strong communication skills and very close attention to detail.

You’ll want to raise the bar in this role, be solutions focussed; and love finding out about new digital communication technologies.

We’ll give you a thorough induction so you can meet other new starters and get to know how things work at AEG. You’ll be given all the training you need on our systems and processes so that you’ll be set up for success. We encourage new ideas and innovation, so don’t be afraid to contribute right from your first day!

Where: You’ll be based at our head office in Blackfriars, a short walk from Blackfriars rail station and Southwark Tube station on the Jubilee line. We currently work 4 days in the office and 1 day remotely and offer flexible start and end times. We are also open to and welcome flexible working conversations.

So why apply?

AEG is an inclusive organisation where we value everybody’s contribution. We empower and trust our people to do the right thing. We go the extra mile, for our customers and each other, every time. We are always open to new ideas and respect all opinions. We support and bring out the best in each other. We really value our people and inspire them to be the best in class, always!

You can find out about our Vision and Values here: https://careers.aegeurope.com/our-values and our Employee Network Groups here: https://careers.aegeurope.com/our-culture/employee-network-groups/

Our commitment to inclusion

We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. We believe in equality of opportunity for all and our approach to recruitment and selection is fair, open and based purely on merit. Applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships. If you require reasonable adjustments in any recruitment process with us, please make us aware.