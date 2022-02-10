About EVENTIM:

Operating in 24 countries, we are Europe’s largest ticketing and live entertainment company. Through our technology and award-winning services, we provide unforgettable experiences to over 250 million people a year and operate some of the largest venues and festivals across Europe.

Based in the heart of London’s West End, eventim.co.uk was launched in 2009 to provide the UK market with a safe and secure online booking service for a wide range of live events including concerts, theatre, attractions and sport. Offerings such as FanTicket (quick and simple souvenir ticket production) and FanBonus (customer loyalty scheme offering 3% cashback) set us apart from the competition and offer greater value to our customers.

Today, thanks to our robust ticketing platforms, EVENTIM is considered one of the go-to ticketing websites and ticketing technology providers operating in the marketplace.

About the role:

Are you passionate about live entertainment as well as data? If so, we’re looking for a CRM Manager to provide insight into our customers’ purchasing habits, to grow our customer base and deliver creative multi-channel Marketing campaigns that drive ticket sales for some of the biggest artists and events in the UK.

With proven experience in a similar role, we’d want you to apply your knowledge and skills to review, develop and deliver on any future CRM strategy; generating meaningful results that are aligned with our internal KPIs.

Working within a dynamic and fast-paced environment, the successful applicant will become a key contributor to our wider Marketing team.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Develop, plan and deliver on a multi-channel CRM strategy in conjunction with your Line Manager; providing monthly performance reports and analysing these to identify growth and performance improvement opportunities

Deliver and optimise multi-channel marketing campaigns that achieve company KPIs

Identify opportunities to deliver customer-centric marketing activity that positively impacts ticket sales, customer acquisition and customer lifetime value

Identify, and segment, audiences and target groups, in order to deliver the most relevant content that engages with and retains our customers

Extract insights from customer data, using these for intelligent segmentation, personalisation and cross-channel communication

Coordinate campaign-related activities with the wider Marketing team; such as planning, content creation, design and data

Update senior management regularly on performance status of all CRM activity

Work together with the international Product Managers and Marketing teams to learn about and apply industry ‘best practise’ and adopton of new technologies (where applicable)

Manage data handling processes, including subscription requests and opt-outs; to ensure GDPR compliance (or similar)

Data administration; to include managing, importing and exporting data securely

Supporting implementation of marketing pixels / tags through Google Tag Manager in order to track multi-channel campaigns

Admin duties related to Cookie Consent Management and our Privacy Policy, ensuring these are kept up-to-date

Skills and experiences:

Essential:

Previous experience in a similar role; including a proven track record of managing successful CRM campaigns through multiple communication channels

Experience in SQL for data administration

Experience with Marketing technology – especially email / push-campaign management systems and data management platforms

A thorough knowledge and understanding of GDPR and related data legislation

The ability to multi-task and prioritise workload

Strong analytical skills – particularly to identify opportunities for large-batch data optimisation

Intermediary knowledge of HTML and CSS

A strong background in building reports that measure tracking and performance of email and app Marketing campaigns, as well as customer analytics, customer growth, customer lifetime value etc.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Desirable:

Experience working with Business Analytics (MicroStrategy, Business Intelligence) CRM (Salesforce) and collaboration tools (Microsoft Teams) or similar

Experience with API’s

Experience with scripts (Java or similar)

HTML experience

Behaviours:

The following attributes determine how the role will be carried out and are required to be a success:

A highly motivated and conscientious individual with the ability to work well under pressure, to make key decisions and to motivate others

A fast learner with enthusiasm and excitement for challenging environments and wanting to change the status quo

A rigorous approach to work and an eye for detail

Ability to multitask clients and workload, dependent on urgency and client demands

Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts and draw valid conclusions

Ability to act and learn through their own initiative and execute objectives without day-to-day supervision

Ability to use self-initiative as well as work within a team

Adaptability in order to move within an ever-changing commercial environment

Pro-active attitude; must have the drive to succeed

Pro-active nature; a flexible approach to hours of work and location of duties

Benefits:

For further information on the benefits that EVENTIM provides to our employees, please visit www.eventimb2b.co.uk.

COVID-19:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EVENTIM is currently operating a policy of hybrid work patterns. Location (above) will be based upon UK government advice at the time of appointment.

How to apply:

If your skills and experiences match that of this job description, please submit your current CV including full employment history, educational information and relevant experiences, by completing the form below. The deadline for submissions is Friday 18th February 2022.

Please note due to a high volume of applications for our roles, we reserve the right to close all vacancies earlier than the advertised date without notice. To avoid disappointment please apply as soon as possible. All applicants will be notified of the outcome of their submission via email.

All roles at EVENTIM are subject to full background screening. Furthermore, we require proof of all professional qualifications applicable to this role.

Equal Opportunities:

EVENTIM is an equal opportunities employer and positively encourages applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, religion or belief, marital status, or pregnancy and maternity.