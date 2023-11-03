DEPARTMENT: CULTURE MARKETING

IMMEDIATE MANAGER: SR. CULTURE MARKETING MANAGER

SCHEDULE: FULL TIME

PURPOSE OF THIS JOB

The Red Bull Culture Marketing team builds brand relevance through the execution of programs that give wings to creative communities focused in the playgrounds of music, dance, art, and social innovation. As the Culture Marketing Manager, you will own and manage the culture marketing activity, primarily in the field of music. You will guide the development and execution of innovative marketing projects with the purpose of reaching consumers in the UK with the Red Bull brand and growing the consumption of Red Bull Energy Drink in moments when people need energy. Through events, artists, and opinion leaders, you will build local and national brand affinity while paying into Red Bull's global strategies. This role will work closely with our communications, content and social media teams to earn coverage through 3 rd party media and social channels as well as create content and drive reach through Red Bull’s owned and managed media channels.

RESPONSIBILITIES

#PROJECT MANAGEMENT & EVENTS

Full project management of activity in music from first ideation and development, through planning and delivery to final execution and assessment.

Oversee all elements of music event production including the delivery of key Red Bull titled events.

Working with the Sr. Culture Marketing Manager and Global Culture team to implement and build our music and culture marketing activity in the UK.

Working with the Red Bull Media Network to ensure we grow reach, brand preference and product consideration by delivering activity that can be seen by millions of people and is clearly attributed to Red Bull

#PEOPLE MANAGEMENT

Manage a direct report toward annual performance and market goals

Promote a motivated team by coaching individual, strengths-based practices

Identify and train employees for succession opportunities

Provide direct and productive feedback to help maintain quality performance

Create a culture that rewards effort and execution following Red Bull's values

# NETWORK & OPINION LEADERS

Identifying relevant, current and future talent to partner with Red Bull that are the right ambassadors for our brand.

Growing a network within music of artists, venues, agencies and organisations that we can work with and provide our product to.

#PLANNING & IDEATION

Consistently innovating with ideas and exploring other relevant areas where energy need and culture combine.

Define Key Performance Indicators for projects and activity aligned to our UK marketing strategy to ensure we deliver a return on the investment we make in this area

EXPERIENCE NEEDED

Previous experience working in a music or culture marketing role, with a focus on project management, event production and talent management

Experience in developing and implementing marketing activity to make an impact on brand awareness, brand preference and product purchase/consumption.

SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE

Excellent relationship building skills.

An understanding of brands & how they operate.

A passion for music, live events, marketing and media.

Strategic thinker who uses initiative and takes ownership of projects.

Creative mind with a track record of putting new ideas into practice and assessing results.

Strong project management skills.

Ability to lead and influence multiple stakeholders.

Organised and adaptable.

Well connected within the music scene and culture landscape in the UK.

Experience in commercial negotiation and contracts.

Strong affinity with the brand.

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS

No formal qualifications required. We value experience and attitude over formal education.

LANGUAGE REQUIREMENTS

Fluent in English, additional language skills an advantage