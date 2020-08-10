Curation & Programming Manager

ABOUT LICKD

Lickd is a digital platform helping YouTube content Creators legally use the music they love. We

provide chart/commercial music from record labels for licensing into YouTube videos, without the

fear of a creator losing their ad revenue to a copyright claim. We have secured deals with many of

the world’s leading music rights owners and we are rapidly building a reputation as a game changing

service for social video creators.

It’s an exciting time for LICKD and we have huge plans for the future.

To help deliver these plans we are looking for a Curation and Programming Manager. This is a key

role reporting to the Head of Music and Licensing.

Success will bring reward, boundless potential for future personal development and satisfaction as

we grow together.

The Role

As Curation and Programming manager, you will be tasked with the management of the Lickd

catalogue. Lickd have a diverse catalogue from rights holders ranging from major label repertoire

from UMG, WMG and BMG to strong independent catalogue from the likes of Hospital Records and

Defected.

You will have a confident outlook and personality, working together with other teams and

departments in the company to lead the effort in ensuring the Lickd catalogue is being carefully

curated for our broad range of Creators.

Somebody with a deep knowledge of all musical genres and has the ability to be data led in their

curation efforts. We want a person with a passion for music, who also enjoys the technical side of all

things digital. The right candidate for this role will be, above all, resourceful.

You will also have an accomplished ear for music in general, regularly keeping up to date with

trends, releases and the latest happenings, and sonically be confident identifying genre’s, moods

and themes across a growing and varied catalogue.

Responsibilities:

Use eclectic knowledge of music to identify priority catalogue for curation purposes.

Work with PRO databases to detail publishing shares worldwide.

Manage the merchandising of catalogue in the homepage carousels.

Be able to identify and recommend catalogue for social video creators based on theme, genre, similar artists, etc. when requested.

Curate incoming and existing catalogue into playlist and themes, updating weekly based on licensing behaviour data.

Pitch music picks to marketing team for use on socials, in newsletter, competitions, and other marketing efforts.

Assist the music team with ad-hoc requests

Using data insight and partner feedback to inform and improve Lickd music strategy.

Required General Experience

Experience in music programming and music content strategy.

Degree level or equivalent education in a similar field.

Keen interest in the Music industry as a whole and the YouTube Creator culture and ecosystem.

Strong work ethic with a desire to pitch in across multiple departments within the business.

Expert Knowledge of Independent and Mainstream Music of all Genres.

Wide ranging understanding of the digital landscape in media and entertainment.

Strong insight into relevant trends.

Good knowledge of the Social Video Creator environment.

Strong and well-established network of service support professionals.

Desirable Experience