Customer Solutions Manager

ICE is a purpose-driven organisation, founded by rightsholders, for rightsholders. We exist to support songwriters, enabling societies and publishers to accurately compensate them when their work is used internationally. We operate at the exciting intersection of technology, music, and data.



Since our 2010 launch, we have paid billions to rightsholders through deep expertise in Copyright, Processing and Licensing. Our collaboration with stakeholders across the industry delivers best practice, new processes & innovative solutions for better royalty flows. Strategic investment in technology enables us to process trillions of streams, to deliver the maximum revenue for rightsholders.



ICE has grown to distribute more than €1bn in royalties per year, licensing music services such as Spotify, Apple, YouTube and TikTok.



About the Role



The Customer Solutions team has overall responsibility for identifying, managing, resolving and implementing resolutions to specific customer queries that require an increased level of technical or analytical expertise, or ICE specialist knowledge. The role provides solution-focused technical expertise to quickly resolve “stage two” (complex) queries, issues and investigations to the highest level of quality with a focus on re-occurrence avoidance.

Accountable for measuring, monitoring and tracking these queries for society and publisher customers and developing and delivering full comprehensive reporting of such, this role plays a key part in improving customer experience and ensuring that ICE learn lessons to improve & future-proof processes. This role works collaboratively with other business areas and supports the other customer-facing teams in providing technical and detailed knowledge on specific customer service failures or queries in meetings. As such, a high level of ICE, customer and/or industry knowledge is required, as are data skills (a solid foundation is required, and this will be developed within the role). The role is fundamental in maintaining and improving customer confidence levels in the capability of ICE and therefore the incumbent will need to have a strong desire and drive to improve first touch resolution, remove root cause issues and support external accreditation achievement to validate ICE service offerings.



The ideal candidate will share the team’s dedication to embracing challenging requests, deriving satisfaction from their resolution and delivering best-in-class service to ICE’s customers.



Please note, this role does not include people management.



Key Responsibilities:

Act as “stage two” resolution for complex customer queries, investigations and issues

Resolve queries using an analytical and data-driven approach to ensure detailed investigations are completed and solutions documented to the highest standard

Project manage the various internal and external end-to-end activities required to deliver solutions

Liaise with Head of Complex Service Solutions to identify potential solutions, create resulting action plans, and proactively input into initiatives to improve all deliverables on “stage two” queries

Act as a business partner to Customer Relationship Managers at meetings with customers, providing detailed updates on incidents and complex query investigations

In partnership with Risk, Assurance & Transformation teams, use a Root Cause Analysis approach to ensure all incidents and their impacts are documented professionally, communicated appropriately and the reasons for these are understood and prevented going forwards

Methodically capture and report on such incidents/queries and their solutions, risk of reoccurrence, recommendations for fixes and the benefits those fixes will have on the wider business

Provide formalised reporting and updates to a variety of audiences and input into business intelligence dashboard reporting with a desire to develop capability and usability

Work in collaboration with Service Desk to support increased first stage resolution capabilities where possible

Requirements and Qualifications:



Experience and Qualifications

Industry or technical expert with sound understanding of ICE processes and customer needs

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with excellent attention to detail, and a solution-focused approach to remove perceived barriers to delivery/success

Proven background in optimising processes, managing issues, simplifying complexity and constructively challenging the status quo to drive continuous improvement

Expert Microsoft Office 365 user

Excellent influencing and communication skills, used with both internal colleagues and external customers

Track record of understanding customer needs and being able to quickly translate these into sustainable solutions

Useful (but not required) experience:

- Online royalty processing

- Copyright administration

- Query resolution, particularly via ticketing platform e.g. ServiceNow

- Project management

- Royalty tracking

- SQL or similar, using e.g. Oracle Developer and/or Snowflake (used frequently but training is provided)

- Quality management, RCA (root cause analysis) and solution delivery



Person Profile

A highly driven and motivated self-starter who is undaunted in the face of challenges, ambiguity and complexity

Tenacious, conscientious, values-driven with a focus on ensuring correct procedures are adhered to

A team player with a track record of successful collaboration within and across teams

A strong influencer with great interpersonal skills

Desire to improve accuracy and remove risk

Ability to communicate to stakeholders of all levels

High attention to detail with a strong ability to simplify the complex into to logical processes

Natural problem solver

Ability to handle high workloads and fast turnarounds without compromising solution accuracy and integrity. This also includes adjusting priorities and focus in response to new and competing priorities

A fast/keen learner looking to grow their knowledge of the entire ICE ecosystem (Copyright, Online Processing and Licensing, and all customer service offerings)

What we offer:

Competitive local benefits based on your location

We promote flexible working regarding time and/or place

Both mental and physical health initiatives

Corporate pension scheme

Comprehensive training and development opportunities

Industry insider events, team socials and company events

Enhanced holiday allowance

We welcome candidates from all backgrounds, regardless of age, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, race, religion or belief, sexual orientation, socioeconomic background, and any other protected characteristic. We are committed to making all stages of our recruitment process accessible to candidates with disabilities. Please speak to our recruitment team and we will work with you to make reasonable adjustments to ensure you can perform at your best throughout your application.