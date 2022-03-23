Three Six Zero is a global management and entertainment company at the forefront of music, film, television, digital content, and Web3.

Three Six Zero Recordings is a British/American independent record label distributed by Sony Music. Founded in 2014 by music veteran Mark Gillespie, the label is currently headed up creatively by its President, Pete Tong MBE.



THE ROLE:

Three Six Zero Recordings is looking for a UK-based Dance Marketing Manager to create, implement, and manage marketing strategies for the label's dance releases. This role reports to the General Manager and Label President.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Maintain strong relationships with external partners including DSPs, social platforms, brands, influencer and ad agencies to help grow artists careers

Analyze and communicate competition strategies as well as digital marketing trends

Prepare and distribute regular status report and project recaps on deadline

Oversee social media campaigns and strategies that resonate within the dance world and relevant digital spaces

Manage teams of creatives, social media managers, and a variety of vendors and third party agencies

Support international affiliates to ensure the timely delivery of all assets and tools to successfully develop artist brands internationally

General problem solving for international affiliates for all aspects of releases entailing communication with Legal, Supply Chain, Digital, Sales, Licensing, etc

Monitoring your projects and provide regular updates to the team as needed



QUALIFICATIONS: