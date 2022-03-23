Three Six Zero is a global management and entertainment company at the forefront of music, film, television, digital content, and Web3.
Three Six Zero Recordings is a British/American independent record label distributed by Sony Music. Founded in 2014 by music veteran Mark Gillespie, the label is currently headed up creatively by its President, Pete Tong MBE.
THE ROLE:
Three Six Zero Recordings is looking for a UK-based Dance Marketing Manager to create, implement, and manage marketing strategies for the label's dance releases. This role reports to the General Manager and Label President.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Maintain strong relationships with external partners including DSPs, social platforms, brands, influencer and ad agencies to help grow artists careers
- Analyze and communicate competition strategies as well as digital marketing trends
- Prepare and distribute regular status report and project recaps on deadline
- Oversee social media campaigns and strategies that resonate within the dance world and relevant digital spaces
- Manage teams of creatives, social media managers, and a variety of vendors and third party agencies
- Support international affiliates to ensure the timely delivery of all assets and tools to successfully develop artist brands internationally
- General problem solving for international affiliates for all aspects of releases entailing communication with Legal, Supply Chain, Digital, Sales, Licensing, etc
- Monitoring your projects and provide regular updates to the team as needed
QUALIFICATIONS:
- 3+ years experience in marketing or a comparable role in the music industry
- Passionate music fan with broad knowledge of dance music as well as the digital and social landscape
- Sharp knowledge of music streaming platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, YouTube Music, Pandora, etc.)
- Established network of relevant contacts within the music and cultural digital communities
- Social Media Savvy- Demonstrated knowledge of and professional experience with social platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat
- Experience in social media content deployment, including copy writing/editing, image editing/optimizing and scheduling/optimizing posts for best performance
- Knowledgeable in best practices of campaign development to optimize efficiency and quality of campaigns across all channels (email, web, social)
- Creative self-starter with the ability to multi-task and thrive in a fast-paced environment
- Outstanding attention to organization and detail
- Strong interpersonal skills as well as excellent written and verbal communication skills