MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB

To effectively and creatively product manage all aspects of marketing campaigns for Good Soldier Dance artists working alongside Digital, Social, Online PR Managers, Club and Radio Promotion.

The Dance Product Manager will establish themselves as being the central point of contact for all dance projects assigned to them and seek guidance from the relevant manager as required.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

Preparing marketing plans for each artist to create a central document from which everyone can work. Sent out every Friday to the internal team.

Daily updates to artist teams both internally and externally in snap shot formats on

relevant news/information.

Updating daily streaming, shazam and radio numbers for all active artists.

Creating compelling 1 sheets and keeping regularly updated.

Service all tracks/remixes through relevant club promoters.

Work with A&R Manager on relevant remixes.

Build relationships and network with external teams including Radio Pluggers, Club Promotion, PR’s, Remixers, Influencers.

Work closely with Digital Online PR manager on servicing music to the correct blogs, youtube channels and influceners.

Sharing information about artists from press & promotion departments so that each side has necessary tools for maximising impact across media.

Responsible of booking all above the line marketing Radio advertising, OOH.

Creating and actioning Marketing Plans.

To coordinate the evaluation and analysis of the effectiveness of marketing campaigns and to feedback on the success to the relevant manager/team.

Arranging digital distribution of music to key external teams.

To be aware of dance trends and opportunities that provides us with a chance to market our artists.

To maximise any marketing or promotional activities for assigned artists wherever possible

Make sure is across all analytical tools such as AWAL, Chart Metric, Spotify and Apple for Artists.

EXPERIENCE

Previous experience and knowledge of working across Dance Music a must.