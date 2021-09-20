Data Analyst - Royalties Department

Based in the City of London, C.C. Young & Co are one of the leading music specialist firms of accountants and tax advisors. C.C. Young & Co. provides accountancy and taxation services to music industry clients.

Over the past 23 years, C.C. Young & Co. has enjoyed continued growth and now has departments specialising in tax, touring, recording, publishing, business management services for artists and managers, and royalty audits.

It is seeking a Data Analyst to join the Digital Royalties Team

What you will do

• Work closely with the section´s technical lead and one other data analyst

• Assist with the development of a project plan and the implementation the below:

o Build and maintain data warehouse of all royalty-related incoming data from upwards of 50 different sources, particularly DSP´s, CMO´s, labels and publishers

o Automate the ETL process

o Develop data-processing programs to work on the stored data and produce analyses across many data sources

o Develop dashboards for viewing the stored data by staff and clients

• Manage data preparation for royalty audits and other projects directly for clients

Skills and Qualifications

• Experience with statistical analysis

• Experience with Excel (writing formulas, formatting, etc.)

• Ability to write SQL queries

• Data-cleaning experience

• Familiarity with Python

Desirable Expertise

• Experience with Microsoft SQL Server

• Knowledge of Transact-SQL syntax and functions

• Experience with Jupyter Lab/Notebooks

• Ability to use Pandas for data manipulation

• Ability to use Python-to-SQL connections with Pyodbc/SQLalchemy

• Familiarity with Excel Power Pivot

• Knowledge of the digital royalties landscape in music streaming and distribution

Equal Opportunities

C C Young & Co Ltd is committed to promoting equality of opportunity for all staff and job applicants. We aim to create a working environment in which all individuals are able to make best use of their skills, free from discrimination, and in which all decisions are based on merit.

Please apply to careers@ccyoung.co.uk