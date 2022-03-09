Your site will load in 16 seconds
Data Analyst




Position:
Data Analyst
Employer:
ICE
Category:
Licensing
Location:
London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Mar 9th 2022
Purpose & Key Responsibilities

  • Provide the Licensing team with analytical support and market intelligencethat assists with the licensing of digital music services.
  • Create visually interesting and engaging data visualisations.
  • Analyse internal and external data to provide answers to questions.
  • Assist with data warehouse transfer, ensuring availability of accurate key information during process.
  • Produce and present regular reports to ICE rightsholder on music market trends and performance of their repertoire.
  • Perform revenue modelling to estimate royalty values from licensed digital music services.
  • Provide insight about various countries and music consumption within them.
  • Perform data quality assurance checks across multiple data sources to ensure accuracy and validity in results.
  • Keep up to date with industry news, facilitating internal discussions and making key people aware of new developments.
  • Help Licensing team to maximise royalties and ensure timely pay-through to rightsholders.
  • Attend industry events to collect and collate business intelligence.
  •  Build working relationships with business partners, using face-to-face meetings, phone contact and tailored analytical seminars as required.

Key Skills, Experience and Attributes

  • Data analysis in a commercial setting, offering insights to steer business actions and spread knowledge.
  • Solid Excel or Power BI skills, with experience of SQL and other analytical programming languages beneficial.
  • Communicating results to audiences in various forms – reports and presentations.
  • Good knowledge of the online music and associated wider tech industries.
  • Analysis – ability to spot patterns in data and make linkages to real world causes and impacts.
  • Quality checks – ensure that data makes sense and address any erroneous or duplicated values.
  • Willingness to develop a level of understanding of the digital music market’s financial dynamics, and their impacts rights holder revenues.
  • Ability to set, communicate and meet deadlines.

Person Profile

  • Detail-orientated analytical approach. Must enjoy problem solving and making sense of new developments.
  • Interest in music, licensing, music industry and rights, and music-related tech.
  • Basic understanding of music royalties and rights flows.
  • Interest in learning licensing practices and processes.
  • Passion for interesting analysis on a range of topics – music services, countries, user behaviours, tech developments, copyright.
  • Ability to simplify complexity for a range of audiences including internal leadership team, commercial partners and non-specialists.
  • Able to consider various factors and develop practical, innovative and creative solutions as required.
  • Works with business goals and priorities in mind.
  • Able to manage own schedule and plan effectively.
  • Collaborate effectively with partners, stakeholders, and across the organisation.
  • Ability to communicate well both internally and externally at all levels.
  • Confident and approachable.
  • Promote and support innovative thinking and a flexible approach.
  • Consider opportunities to add and maximise value to the business.
