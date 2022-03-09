Data Analyst

Purpose & Key Responsibilities
- Provide the Licensing team with analytical support and market intelligencethat assists with the licensing of digital music services.
- Create visually interesting and engaging data visualisations.
- Analyse internal and external data to provide answers to questions.
- Assist with data warehouse transfer, ensuring availability of accurate key information during process.
- Produce and present regular reports to ICE rightsholder on music market trends and performance of their repertoire.
- Perform revenue modelling to estimate royalty values from licensed digital music services.
- Provide insight about various countries and music consumption within them.
- Perform data quality assurance checks across multiple data sources to ensure accuracy and validity in results.
- Keep up to date with industry news, facilitating internal discussions and making key people aware of new developments.
- Help Licensing team to maximise royalties and ensure timely pay-through to rightsholders.
- Attend industry events to collect and collate business intelligence.
- Build working relationships with business partners, using face-to-face meetings, phone contact and tailored analytical seminars as required.
Key Skills, Experience and Attributes
- Data analysis in a commercial setting, offering insights to steer business actions and spread knowledge.
- Solid Excel or Power BI skills, with experience of SQL and other analytical programming languages beneficial.
- Communicating results to audiences in various forms – reports and presentations.
- Good knowledge of the online music and associated wider tech industries.
- Analysis – ability to spot patterns in data and make linkages to real world causes and impacts.
- Quality checks – ensure that data makes sense and address any erroneous or duplicated values.
- Willingness to develop a level of understanding of the digital music market’s financial dynamics, and their impacts rights holder revenues.
- Ability to set, communicate and meet deadlines.
Person Profile
- Detail-orientated analytical approach. Must enjoy problem solving and making sense of new developments.
- Interest in music, licensing, music industry and rights, and music-related tech.
- Basic understanding of music royalties and rights flows.
- Interest in learning licensing practices and processes.
- Passion for interesting analysis on a range of topics – music services, countries, user behaviours, tech developments, copyright.
- Ability to simplify complexity for a range of audiences including internal leadership team, commercial partners and non-specialists.
- Able to consider various factors and develop practical, innovative and creative solutions as required.
- Works with business goals and priorities in mind.
- Able to manage own schedule and plan effectively.
- Collaborate effectively with partners, stakeholders, and across the organisation.
- Ability to communicate well both internally and externally at all levels.
- Confident and approachable.
- Promote and support innovative thinking and a flexible approach.
- Consider opportunities to add and maximise value to the business.