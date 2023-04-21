Y Royalties was established in 2023 by Colin Young, Ben Marlow and Gary Groutage. Offering services in Royalties Data, Rights Management, Audit and Valuations.

Y Royalties started out as the Royalties division at Award Winning Accountancy firm, CC Young & Co, which celebrates its 25th Year in the Music Industry this year. The success of this division along with our knowledge and experience gained over the 25 years has enabled the birth of Y Royalties.

In 2020 we invested heavily in our tech, servers and databases. Our data warehouse now allows us to research trends and patterns that can highlight anomalies in our client’s royalty income, create models for our auditing team, and forecast growth/decay profiles in our catalogue valuations.

We are seeking a Data Analyst to join the Data Team.

JOB TITLE: Data Analyst DEPARTMENT: Data Team

Who you are:

We are looking for a detail orientated individual with a keen interest in the workings of the music industry and the ability to leverage significant quantities of data to provide meaningful analysis.

The candidate will have a proven track record of creating insights for internal decision making and external clients, preferably within the music royalties space. Any candidate must be willing to continually extend their knowledge of the music industry and through this contextualise and communicate their results to a range of parties.

The ideal candidate will apply audit skepticism to a wide range of analysis tasks and should be constantly looking for new ways to provide value to songwriters and artists.

What you will do:

The key job roles will be:

Providing internal ad-hoc analysis to support royalty audits, valuations and rights management.

Creating and maintaining regular data reports and visualisations for external clients

Collaborating with the data team to enhance efficiencies across analysis procedures and ensure the accuracy of data reporting at company-wide level

Necessary Skills

Extensive use of BI tools and a good knowledge of Tableau specifically

SQL (with an emphasis on T-SQL)

Microsoft Suite

Desirable

A passion for music royalties and knowledge of publishing and recording income streams.

Previous work experience in music royalties, particularly in the handing and analysis of artist’s/songwriter royalty data.

Knowledge of cloud infrastructure (Databricks/AWS) and the ability to leverage this infrastructure for rapid analysis.

Python Experience

Equal Opportunities

Y Royalties Ltd is committed to promoting equality of opportunity for all staff and job applicants. We aim to create a working environment in which all individuals are able to make best use of their skills, free from discrimination, and in which all decisions are based on merit.

Please apply to careers@yroyalties.co.uk